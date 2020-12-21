A fire that may have started in the kitchen caused major damage to a home in central Napa Sunday night.

Napa Fire said it got a call at 7:20 p.m. of a fully involved structure fire on the 1400 block of Sheridan Drive. The family had called 911 while evacuating after discovering flames in their kitchen area, the department reported.

Firefighters had the flames under control within a half hour, but the home was seriously damaged and uninhabitable, officials said. No one was injured, but a cat was reported missing, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Napa Fire kept an engine at the scene all night in case of flare-ups.

Officials urged the public to be extra cautious during the holiday season. Christmas trees should be kept in water, candles should be kept under watch and cooking should not be left unattended.

