Sunday's rain contributed to motorcycle crash near Calistoga

Because of wet pavement conditions Sunday morning, a 66-year-old motorcyclist from Pope Valley crashed on Highway 29, north of Tubbs Lane outside Calistoga, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Mark Linley lost control of his motorcycle at 10:30 a.m. and hit the pavement. He sustained possible major injuries, the CHP said.
Linley was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa by CHP helicopter. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, the CHP said.
