Supervisors approve Napa County Fairgrounds sale to Calistoga; city decides on special tax rates

The county’s sale of the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property to Calistoga for roughly $16 million was approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, clearing the way for Calistoga voters to decide whether to fund the deal and needed maintenance through a special property tax.

The purchase and sale agreement, previously approved by the Calistoga City Council on Oct. 4, applies to the entirety of the 70.6-acre fairground site, including the Mount St. Helena Golf Course. A two-thirds majority of Calistoga voters will need to agree to fund that purchase, and pay for needed infrastructure improvements, by approving a special tax through a Communities Facilities District early next year.

“After many years of discussions and compromise by both parties, the City of Calistoga and the County of Napa are poised to present an opportunity for Calistoga to acquire ownership and operation of the Napa County Fairgrounds located in the heart of the City of Calistoga and return it to its intended purpose of public use,” said Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning in a news release. “While some of the terms and conditions may not be ideal, they are acceptable to both parties at this point and ready for consideration by the public.”

The county board approved the agreement on a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Belia Ramos opposed. Interim County Counsel Thomas Zeleny recommended the board approve a modified version of the agreement that added in language that he said corrected the agreement to acknowledge hazardous material found on the property — including an old crate of ether that bomb technicians from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office blew up in 2012 — though the board chose to pass the original Calistoga agreement.

“So the statement in that section as originally written is an incorrect statement,” Zeleny said. “No reasonable attorney would allow a client to sign a document that has a false statement in it.”

Canning, however, said at the meeting that the specific language in the agreement has existed since 2019 — when the city and county originally came to a sale agreement that later had to be put on hold because of pandemic-induced financial impacts — and that the environmental disclosure documents recently sent from the county to the city don’t include information the county and city weren’t previously aware of, and don’t indicate the presence of hazardous materials in violation of applicable law.

“We appreciate wanting to be very conservative in this matter, but at the end of the day we feel very strongly, our attorneys feel very strongly, our environmental consultants feel very strongly, that there has been no new disclosed information that is in violation of applicable law related to the environmental concerns,” Canning said.

Furthermore, Canning noted, the county approving the new version of the document — already approved in principle between two members of the city council and two supervisors — would further delay Calistoga's financing process, jeopardizing the financing agreement.

Supervisors said, for the most part, that they supported moving forward with the version of the agreement approved by the Calistoga City Council. Ramos, who voted in opposition, said the agreement represents a warranty, and she wanted to be careful about the county’s liability.

But Supervisor Diane Dillon said she has long believed that the county should sell the property to Calistoga for a dollar because they didn’t buy it, and she was sure the cost of any hazardous cleanup wouldn’t come close to the amount Calistoga is purchasing the land for.

“I think that we ought to approve the Calistoga version for all the reasons previously cited, and if the worst comes to pass that there is some cleanup required, we pay for it,” Dillon said.

Calistoga City Council discusses how to split special tax burden

Also Tuesday, the Calistoga council discussed the specifics of how a special tax should be split. Council members decided they generally would like the share of the special tax to be evenly split among four categories — residential, hospitality, undeveloped parcels, and commercial, industrial and retail.

But the council members — who will approve the final split at a future meeting — also said they’d like to lower the residential share of the cost burden somewhat, and increase the burden on owners of the 205 undeveloped parcels within city limits to make up the difference.

“This is not your council, this is not your city, burdening you with a tax,” Canning said at the meeting. “This is bringing back to you the ability to make a decision as a community on this property, knowing full well what this is going to cost you as individual property owners.”

Craig Hill, managing principal of Calistoga consultant NHA Advisors, said at the meeting they’re predicting the total annual cost of purchasing and operating the property will be roughly $4 million a year starting out, to cover a total expense of $25 million. The purchase of the fairground and initial maintenance needed to use the property would require about $1.5 million a year, he said. And additional maintenance, as well as staffing and operations of the fairground, would add $2.5 million a year.

“What we’re really trying to do is figure out, out of the gate, how do we raise $4 million a year to take care of this asset and to acquire the asset,” Hill said at the meeting.

Given that, the balanced allocation would split the annual cost to about $1 million to each of the four land use categories. For residential, that would mean the estimated annual tax on a 1,638-square-foot single-family home would be about $647, with $395 assessed per 1,000 square feet. For multi-family units like apartments, the property owner would be assessed $425 per unit. And the property owners of mobile home parks would be assessed $125 per unit.

But those allocations are likely to change based on council direction. Councilmember Don Williams expressed interested in dropping the average single-family home share to $500 — and the price assessed per square foot accordingly — which he said seemed like a number that residents could better live with, and would more likely support.

“I think strategically we want to get it to a low enough number that most residents will feel OK about this,” Williams said.

Williams initially suggested keeping the per-unit share for multi-family and mobile home units the same as first proposed under the balanced allocation, though other council members said they had concerns about equity. Williams said he had no objections to lowering the apartment rate, and then placing that difference into the undeveloped category as well.

Hill estimated that cutting down the per-unit share for apartments by $100 each would add $60,000 to $75,000 more to the undeveloped category, adding on to the roughly $150,000 that would be added from reducing the single-family residential burden.

“I still think there’s an equity issue there,” Canning said. “We’ve got some manufactured homes that are quite large, we have apartments that are quite small, we have some homes that are on average 1,638 (square feet). I understand and appreciate the reduction on the residential side, but I take pause on the impact on apartments. Because what we do know will happen, as an apartment owner, is that burden will be passed on to the renter. And in many cases our renters are renters because they can’t afford a house in Calistoga, or are passing through, whatever the case may be.”

Canning also noted that increasing the burden on vacant parcels may encourage the parcel owners to want to develop on them. Under the balanced allocation — which is set to change with the council’s direction — owners of undeveloped residential parcels would pay an estimated $300 per 5,000 square feet of lot size, owners of undeveloped commercial properties would bay $3,000 per 50,000 square feet, and owners of undeveloped industrial or rural parcels would pay about $600 per 10,000 square feet.

The council members expressed that they didn’t want to change the other allocations. Calistoga's 42 parcels designated for hospitality use would be assessed $2,592 for every 10,000 square feet they have of improved space — meaning it will apply to building and common space, and not the entire parcel. Commercial and industrial parcels would be assessed $1,083 per 5,000 square foot of improved space, Hill said.

Final rates, taking into account the council’s changes, will be available at the next council meeting, according to Calistoga City Manager Laura Snideman.

Canning noted there will be many opportunities for revenue generation with the fairgrounds property, but those will need to be figured out in a separate process.

“We’re bringing to the public what they’ve asked for, which is give us the opportunity to acquire this property,” Canning said. “The next phase of this, which as I mentioned could be happening on a parallel path, is what happens on that property. That is a much more spirited and emotional discussion that’s going to happen, because the reality of the situation, going back to a business plan, is you are going to have to build P&Ls (profit and loss) per activity, and I think very quickly the math will demonstrate what activities should continue and what activities shouldn’t continue as we move forward.”