A maker of dietary supplements will pay $1.1 million to settle a complaint filed by Napa and nine other California counties, who accused the company of making unsupported health claims for their pills and illegally billing customers.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The settlement resolves a complaint filed against the maker of Balance of Nature supplements by prosecutors including Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley, her office said in a news release Wednesday. Evig LLC, the Utah-based parent company of Balance of Nature, must pay $850,000 in civil penalties and investigative costs, along with $250,000 in customer restitution.

Joining the suit were the district attorneys of Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Alameda, Monterey, Orange, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Shasta counties. The 10 departments together comprise the California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force.

Evig did not admit liability in the case.

Balance of Nature sells dietary supplement it claims are fruits and vegetables that are freeze-dried, powdered and sealed into capsules, according to the Napa County statement. The complaint alleged that Balance of Nature made health claims for its pills unsupported by scientific evidence.

“Balance of Nature made dubious claims that their products could treat or cure serious diseases placing the public’s health in danger,” Haley said in the announcement. “Customers have the right to expect the products they purchase to work as advertised.”

District attorneys cited several claims about Balance of Nature’s dietary products:

- That one 2-gram portion of its Fruits product was nutritionally equal to five servings of fruit

- That three capsules of the Fruit and Veggies product equaled the nutrients of “more than 10 servings of a salad made with 31 different fruits and vegetables”

- That nutrition from the daily recommended servings of fruits and vegetables could fit into six capsules

Further, Balance of Nature claimed its products could prevent, treat or cure numerous diseases and conditions such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease and arthritis, according to the district attorney’s office. Customer testimonials claimed the products could treat or cure even more maladies, including lupus, heart disease and multiple sclerosis, Haley’s office alleged.

In addition, the company enrolled customers into a subscription program that automatically renewed and charged monthly fees, and did not clearly disclose its terms or allow customers to cancel payments online, according to the statement.

California residents who bought a Balance of Nature product in the last six years will receive notices on how to claim refunds.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the company website still carried the message on its home page “Easily get 31 Fruits & Veggies with Balance of Nature!” beside photos of its Fruits, Veggies, and Fiber & Spice supplements.

7 essential nutrients your plant-based diet may be lacking (and how to get them) 7 essential nutrients your plant-based diet may be lacking (and how to get them) Vitamin B2 Niacin Vitamin B12 Vitamin D Iron Calcium Iodine