With the weather no longer frightful, Napa County shoppers turned their attention on Sunday to decking their halls – with fresh Christmas trees going on sale at various lots around the valley.
The segue from bountiful Thanksgiving dinners to holiday greenery appeared swift at some Napa tree lots, whose owners reported brisk sales with Christmas exactly a month away. Those looking to adorn their living rooms with firs or spruces, however, were advised to shop earlier than usual, amid shrinking supplies due to drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest forests where many of the trees are born.
Tree inventories in Washington state and Oregon are smaller, and wholesale costs higher, this year as scant rainfall has killed or stunted seedlings that otherwise would grow into display trees, according to several local sellers.
“I had 2,800 trees out of 5,000 (sought), and then I got a call from a guy who lost his place in Oroville,” said Steve Arampatzis in between greeting midday customers at Steve’s Trees, his annual tree lot at the Napa Valley Expo. “I went there and bought another 1,200 trees from him, so I’ve got 4,100 now – but I’m still short this year.”
Arampatzis began his 34th tree-selling season Nov. 17 amid conditions made tougher by more than just constricted inventory. Windblown smoke from the massive Camp Fire in Butte County triggered an extended air-pollution alert in Napa and the Bay Area, while a change of weather last week that finally cleansed the air also drenched the valley with three days of rain, including on Thanksgiving.
However, neither foul air nor rainstorms appeared to seriously crimp early tree sales, according to Arampatzis.
The smoke “had an effect on us, trying to work in that environment, but it didn’t have much effect on the people coming to buy trees,” he said. “We were working in air at 190 (air-quality index, in which levels above 100 are unhealthy for people with respiratory problems), but I can’t just sit idle. It is what it is, and I love to see children having a good time. It means a lot to me, to make a child happy for the time they’re here.”
At Steve’s Trees, a steady flow of seniors, children and young couples perused the rows of Douglas, noble and grand firs on display, their wintry and forest-like feel contrasting with the cloudless sky and temperatures in the mid-60s.
“I’ve always picked natural trees – it has the smell,” said Taylor Martin of Napa. “It’s always been part of the family tradition to get a tree.”
Jamie Nelson of Napa, inspecting trees with her husband Tyler, mused about her family’s childhood custom of traveling from Cupertino to the Santa Cruz Mountains to cut their own Christmas tree. While less exotic, the tree lot – and the newly clear conditions – were a literal and figurative breath of fresh air.
“I appreciate it a thousand times more,” she said. “That’s what I told my husband: we need to get outside, get our tree now that it’s not smoky.”
On the north side of Napa, shoppers streamed toward another, smaller tree lot at Vintage Farm, where Vintage High School students were spending their Sunday taking orders, checking inventory and boosting firs into and onto customers’ cars. The student farm at the end of Sierra Avenue began its sale the day after Thanksgiving with 228 trees and will steer its proceeds into the Napa FFA farming education program, according to Rori Bohan, an agricultural instructional assistant at Vintage.
The hours would be long for the student staff – perhaps 10 hours a day on weekends and from 3 to 8 p.m. after school days – but Vintage junior Hannah Madole treated it as an education, not only in salesmanship but also in how valued their stock is.
“It’s nice to see how excited people get, especially the younger kids, and be a part of that,” she said.