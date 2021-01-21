Supply shortages leave Napa County unable to vaccinate its entire eligible population

County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza at the time said the state would have to provide an adequate supply of doses if Napa County were to meet its goal.

Almost in tandem with Gov. Newsom's announcement, both state and federal level officials revised earlier guidance and recommended that municipalities prioritize residents age 65 or older for immunization, drastically expanding the vaccine-eligible pool of the population and therefore the demand for what were already limited resources.

That revised guidance reneges on earlier recommendations to prioritize residents by their work sectors, Relucio explained. Last week, the county had said it would move forward as directed to vaccinate workers in the education, childcare, food and agricultural sectors.

This week, in light of the direction, to expand the pool to ages 65 and up – a population 25,000 strong in Napa County – it’s not clear when those workers will be able to receive the vaccine after all.

“I wanted to get to our education and childcare sectors vaccinated as part of our efforts through Wednesday, and now we’re only able to do a portion of them,” said Relucio, explaining that the changing guidance has provoked much frustration. The county has not yet begun vaccinating workers in the food or agricultural sectors, including winery workers, she said.

