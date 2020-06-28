Supporters of equality for LGBTQ, minority communities join forces in Napa march

The march placed an exclamation point on a month that had been marked for an annual slate of celebrations of Napa County’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising in New York, which is credited with kick-starting the modern gay-rights movement. Many of the festivities, however, never got off the ground after the coronavirus pandemic led the county to shut down virtually all scheduled public gatherings starting in mid-March.

Instead of large-scale LGBTQ celebrations, central Napa has instead seen a succession of protest marches inspired by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, during an arrest by Minneapolis police May 25. When it came time for the Rainbow Action Network to mark Pride month, acknowledging the renewed push for racial equality became the natural thing to do, according to Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet, co-founder and director of the network.

“By the start of June, what we’d planned for Pride in a celebratory tone just didn’t feel appropriate for this year,” Sutkowi-Hemstreet, a community programs manager for First 5 Napa, said before the Sunday event.