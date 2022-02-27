 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supporters of Napa synagogue create chalk art in support of congregation after anti-Semitic flyers found in neighborhood

  • Updated

Supporters of Congregation Beth Shalom — the synagogue in a Napa neighborhood where hundreds of anti-Jewish pamphlets were discovered Thursday morning — on Saturday responded with messages and symbols of tolerance in chalk.

The Elm Street block where Congregation Beth Shalom is based was the site of a chalk art gathering organized by Napa’s Rainbow Action Network, according to Napa Police. Participants turned sidewalks in front of the synagogue into pastel-hued canvases of sunbeams, hearts, and peace signs, as well as messages like “LOVE LIVES HERE” and “The world is big enough for everyone!”

The chalk art gathering followed a Friday night meeting between Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales and Rabbi Niles Goldstein of Congregation Beth Shalom, police said in a Facebook announcement.

Numerous homeowners near the synagogue and nearby Shearer Elementary School reported finding anti-Semitic handbills in sandwich bags, which were weighted with dry rice to prevent wind from blowing them away. The double-sided flyers, which were found along Elm, Pine, and Oak streets, accused Jews of being behind “the COVID agenda,” named various federal and state government and health officials, and included a QR code meant to link smartphones to an anti-Semitic video.

The handbills also included the name of Goyim TV, a media site that hosts videos denigrating Jews. Public incorporation records link the site to Jon Minadeo II, a 39-year-old actor and rapper from Petaluma who has an extensive online presence in which he routinely denies the Holocaust, performs Nazi salutes, and espouses hatred for Jews, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported.

Police, who have collected some of the handbills have evidence, have determined they have the same titles and messages as anti-Jewish flyers that were discovered in at least three Bay Area cities last weekend. The department intends to share any information from physical evidence or security video cameras with other law enforcement agencies in the region, Lt. Chase Haag said Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case — including tips and video footage — is asked to contact Napa Police Officer Adam Gilbert at 707-257-9223 or agilbert@cityofnapa.org

