Supporting older adults, through the pandemic and beyond

Being present for older adults in 2021 requires forethought and an understanding of how the pandemic has changed many aspects of daily life. Many older adults are emerging from a long period of isolation. Yet they remain concerned about their safety, as well as the safety of loved ones. When all parties are vaccinated, a hug goes a long way.

“When possible, physical touch is very much appreciated. Messages of love, that you, a family member, or grandchildren are all right, especially because of the way you were raised, are helpful,” said Dr. Doug Wilson, medical director for the palliative care service at Queen of the Valley Medical Center and a family physician at OLE Health.

Wilson suggested limiting the amount of time spent on “COVID talk.”

“Older adults especially may have lost friends and family members to the illness. Talking about the pandemic may cause them anxiety. It could also bring up other stressful topics, like politics. If older adults bring up COVID or another topic that you find difficult, it’s OK to distract and move the conversation to another topic,” said Wilson.

Wilson said many people have loved ones who express ideas their children and grandchildren may find challenging.