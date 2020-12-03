Supreme Court gives partial win to churches fighting California's limits on indoor worship services

But since then, the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her replacement by Justice Amy Coney Barrett has shifted the majority. And the court now appears ready to strike down state restrictions on worship services that are more severe than the rules affecting retailers, offices and factories.

The decision is another at least partial victory for religious-liberty advocates and a setback for state health regulators. California's lawyers warned the court about the surge in coronavirus cases and argued this was not the time to relax the restrictions on large indoor gatherings.

But Thursday's order follows closely in line with the high court's decision Nov. 25 to lift more targeted restrictions in New York severely limiting worship services in neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens, where the pandemic was spreading.

Two days before the court's order in the New York case, Harvest Rock lodged an appeal of California's restrictions. It argued Newsom's rules discriminated against religion because grocery stores, big-box retailers, warehouses and meatpacking plants could remain open and allow large gatherings while churches were closed. They also said officials in Pasadena had threatened the Harvest Rock Church there and its pastor with fines and criminal charges.