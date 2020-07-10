Surge in demand is delaying COVID-19 test results for many Napa residents

Increased demand for testing and variable lab processing capacity have lengthened turnaround for many of Napa County’s COVID-19 tests, officials say.
Wait times for test results following the launch of the Napa Valley Expo testing site in mid-May were commonly between 48 and 72 hours, and sometimes even quicker, according to Napa County Emergency Medical Services Administrator Shaun Vincent, who is overseeing the county’s partnerships with a handful of regional labs.
Residents as of the last week or so are now waiting as long as seven to 10 days to receive their test results, Vincent said.
While Napa County’s testing capacity has remained relatively level — data shows the county has conducted an average of 451 tests per day since mid-May — the labs Napa County works with, responsible for processing testing swabs, have begun experiencing significant uptick in demand, Vincent said. Labs are also struggling with supply chain issues, he added, contributing to delays.
Napa County is utilizing a public health lab for portions of its testing swabs, Vincent explained: that lab is shared also by Marin, Solano and Yolo counties. Napa at one point actually led California’s 58 counties in testing per capita. But as other counties — Marin, Solano and Yolo included — have caught up, labs now have more tests overall to process, creating a bottleneck of sorts.
Napa County had also up until this week been partnering with a lab at the University of California, San Francisco, which was accepting “overflow” from the public lab shared by the four counties, Vincent said. But that partnership ended last week due to what Vincent called an “incompatibility” between the UCSF lab and the public health lab.
The lab at UCSF had been processing around 100 tests a day for Napa County, according to Vincent — more than 20% of Napa County’s tests.
Vincent said he it was also likely that Marin, Solano and Yolo counties were experiencing similar delays. He could not confirm whether Marin County’s COVID-19 outbreak at San Quentin was contributing to demand and subsequent delays.
Delay in testing could potentially skew the county’s ability to report positive cases at the same rate it had previously. Napa County as of July 7 ceased reporting the number of pending test results – at the last count, on July 6, 53 had still been pending. A county spokesperson said the volume of data made it hard to keep up with posting information at that level of detail.
The testing backlog extends far beyond the North Bay, according to Dr. Colleen Townsend, regional medical director at the Partnership HealthPlan of California. Townsend, one of the volunteer physicians manning the Napa Valley Expo testing site, oversees MediCal health services in Napa, Solano and Yolo counties. Counties and cities nationwide are slogging through similar testing overflow, she said.
That’s in part due to the resurgence in cases many Southern and Western states are experiencing, Townsend explained: more confirmed cases of COVID-19 means more contract tracing that must be done, and exponentially more close contacts for whom testing must be prioritized. (Testing turnaround for individuals with confirmed exposure to a case remains within the 48-72 hour block, Vincent said.)
Reopenings, too, have no doubt increased demand, Dr. Townsend said. Some essential workers now at the frontlines — whether in healthcare or the service and hospitality sectors — are encouraged to undergo regular testing every 14 days. More businesses reopening means an influx of essential workers in higher numbers, she said.
As restrictions began to loosen, community members are more likely to engage in “riskier” behaviors, Townsend added, like going to see medically vulnerable loved ones or traveling by plane. Those individuals may also feel it is necessary to get tested, adding to the demand.
“Public health labs are running at the highest capacity they can with the equipment that they have,” Dr. Townsend said. “Two months ago they were doing 100 tests a day — now they’re doing 1,000. It’s remarkable, but now there’s more demand for tests than can be run.”
The county is also working with two private labs, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics. In response to request for comment, Quest said in a press release that it had experienced “unprecedented demand” for its services. Demand in the South, Southwest and Western regions of the United States had outpaced its capacity, elongating turnaround times for test results to 4-6 days for non-priority patients (asymptomatic with no known contact.) Quest is continuing to work toward targeted goals to raise its processing capacity, the statement said.
Asymptomatic patients without known contact to a COVID-19 case were at one point encouraged to get tested for “community surveillance,” Dr. Townsend said: the widespread tests on a random population allowed public health officials to better understand the full extent of the disease’s spread in their respective communities. The recent surge in demand, though, negates the importance of surveillance testing, she added.
“We are experiencing a surge in required testing for people who have had contact or are symptomatic, so let’s avoid surveillance testing,” she said.
Asymptomatic spread is possible, she added, though epidemiologists have posited asymptomatic individuals may be less at risk of spreading the virus to others simply because they’re likely to cough and sneeze less and expel fewer viral particles. Waiting to develop symptoms could prove a more reasonable criteria for getting a test at this time, Dr. Townsend added.
It may feel as though testing availability has regressed, she said, and that can be frustrating for community members looking to get tested. But Dr. Townsend emphasized that testing capacity had remained the same and that skyrocketing demand had made it difficult to secure a testing slot.
“I do want individuals to be thoughtful about when and why they’re getting a test,” she said. “I would encourage community members who don’t have symptoms or known contact with a case to avoid testing unless they’re really high risk — like healthcare or other first line workers.”
The county is continuing to explore its options to overcome the backlog, Vincent said.
Editor's Note: This item has been modified to correct the reason why the county has not been reporting as much detail on its website recently.
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.