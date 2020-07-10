Surge in demand is delaying COVID-19 test results for many Napa residents

That’s in part due to the resurgence in cases many Southern and Western states are experiencing, Townsend explained: more confirmed cases of COVID-19 means more contract tracing that must be done, and exponentially more close contacts for whom testing must be prioritized. (Testing turnaround for individuals with confirmed exposure to a case remains within the 48-72 hour block, Vincent said.)

Reopenings, too, have no doubt increased demand, Dr. Townsend said. Some essential workers now at the frontlines — whether in healthcare or the service and hospitality sectors — are encouraged to undergo regular testing every 14 days. More businesses reopening means an influx of essential workers in higher numbers, she said.

As restrictions began to loosen, community members are more likely to engage in “riskier” behaviors, Townsend added, like going to see medically vulnerable loved ones or traveling by plane. Those individuals may also feel it is necessary to get tested, adding to the demand.

“Public health labs are running at the highest capacity they can with the equipment that they have,” Dr. Townsend said. “Two months ago they were doing 100 tests a day — now they’re doing 1,000. It’s remarkable, but now there’s more demand for tests than can be run.”