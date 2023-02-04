Napa's Shipyard Acres was a thriving hub of World War II workers and their families. It was essentially a pop-up neighborhood, one that was not meant to last. Yet the community made significant contributions to Napa in the 1940s, 1950s and beyond.
A Napa neighborhood was once home to hundreds of homes for thousands of people. And then it was gone. This is Shipyard Acres: Napa's lost neighborhood.
- Shipyard Acres totaled 70.08 acres.
- At one point Shipyard Acres was home to as many as 2,510 people and 400 homes.
- Street names have changed, but the address today would be approximately 2383 Napa Vallejo Highway.
- Most of the Shipyard Acres residents worked at Basalt Rock Co., Mare Island Naval Yard, Napa State Hospital, Travis Air Force base, the Benicia Arsenal and other private industries.
- Phase one of Shipyard Acres launched in May 1942 with an initial 200 housing units.
- The Napa Housing Authority developed the project via a lease with the Federal Public Housing Authority. Shipyard Acres was built as part of the National Housing for Defense Act of 1940 (also known as the Lanham Act).
- The original name of the community was changed in 1943 from Victory Acres to Shipyard Acres to avoid confusion with a Vallejo housing project that also used the word Victory in its name.
- Nathan Coombs, from a well-known Napa family, was one of the first resident managers at Shipyard Acres. He was later followed by Galan F. Maher.
- Streets in Shipyard Acres were named after World War II naval battles in the Pacific. The community was entered via Harbor Way, named for Pearl Harbor Day. Other streets included Pacific Circle, Midway Drive, Wake Street and Coral Court. The Harbor Way name was eventually dropped.
- Rent at Shipyard Acres homes ranged from $32 to $42 per month and included utilities. Each unit came with stove, oil heater and ice “refrigerator.” Some of the units came furnished.
- The homes did not have garages.
- In 1943, phase two of Shipyard Acres was announced. It would feature 200 additional units. Those homes were built by Harrity Gannon and Koller, a San Francisco construction firm. The company bid $291,962 for the contract.
- A series of house numbers on streets within Shipyard Acres were changed sometime around 1948. For example: 12 Midway Drive became 129 Midway Drive and 7 Pacific Circle became 200 Pacific Circle.
- The Shipyard Acres school, named Shurtleff Victory Elementary School, was located at on Midway Drive (next to the Administration building) and later on Wake Street. Enrollment by that time was 110.
- Shurtleff Victory Elementary School school teachers included: Mildred Hobson, Hannah Branch, Mrs. Adams, Mrs. McKinze, Mrs. Bishop, Mrs. Vernon, Mr. Erickson, Mrs. Crow. Mrs. Birdice Phillips was the principal.
- As of August 1944 the Shipyard Acres childcare center took care of some 55 children. It was directed by Mrs. Guerin Zuren.
- During the Shipyard Acres era, some shipyard workers were said to be paid $1.37½ to $1.50 per hour.
- The first families moved into Shipyard Acres in 1943. The last families moved out in 1956.
- Napa County’s population grew rapidly from 1940 to 1960. In 1940 the Napa County population was 28,503. In 1950 it was 46,603. By 1960 it was 65,890.
- Part of the former entrance road into Shipyard Acres is now the entrance road into Napa Valley Memorial Gardens and Mortuary.
- In 2002 Rossi Development of Napa launched the redevelopment of a portion of the former Shipyard Acres land as an industrial subdivision called Enterprise Court.
Sources: Napa County Historical Society, the Napa Register, American Canyon Eagle, Napa city and county, Syar Industries, Basalt Rock Co., U.S. Census, the Basalt Beacon.
Photos: Rare pictures and documents from Shipyard Acres, Napa's lost neighborhood
A 1955 photo in Napa's Shipyard Acres.
A 1955 photo in Napa's Shipyard Acres.
A 1950s photo from Napa's Shipyard Acres.
A 1950s photo from Napa's Shipyard Acres.
A 1950s photo from Napa's Shipyard Acres.
1955 Shipyard acres Kindergarten
The entrance to Shipyard Acres 1948
Shipyard Acres aerial map
Shipyard Acres in the background of building ships
A Napa Register story about Shipyard Acres.
Original notes taken by 1950 census worker at Shipyard Acres.
Original notes taken by 1950 census worker at Shipyard Acres.
Original notes taken by 1950 census worker at Shipyard Acres.
Shipyard Acres opening Jan. 23 1943
1948 Shipyard Acres
SYA baseball team
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
Shipyard Acres students
Shipyard Acres surplus homes Feb. 1955
Shipyard Acres Frances Allen at 6 Midway Drive
A kitchen at 6 Midway Drive in Shipyard Acres
Shipyard Acres map by Larry Stanley
Shipyard Acres, Norman Farlow 101 Pacific Circle circa 1945
SYA paper route Larry or Del.JPG
Shipyard Acres child care center, teachers and class
Shipyard Acres School 1946 4th grade
Shipyard Acres Shurtleff child care center with Santa
A photo taken inside a home at Napa's Shipyard Acres.
Research about the history of Shipyard Acres
Shipyard Acres Shurtleff Victory School 5th grade 1952
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Dated Sept. 1947.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. 1950
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Dated Aug. 8, 1952.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Aug. 26, 1945.
The Basalt Beacon newspaper, Jan. 15, 1944.
The Basalt Beacon newspaper, Oct. 15, 1943
The Basalt Beacon newspaper, Nov. 15, 1943
A photo of the Shipyard Acres school in Napa. Kindergarten, 1954.
Shipyard Acres rent receipts, 1945
A questionnaire sent to Shipyard Acres "alum" in 2012
Shipyard Acres housing to close Napa Register Jan 16 1954
