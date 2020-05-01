Surveillance video helps Napa Police nab suspected bike thieves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Using a surveillance video, Napa Police said they arrested two suspects in a recent bicycle burglary Thursday.

The video was obtained at The Braydon Apartments, the new development in south Napa, police said.

Officers were able to identify the suspects on the video. They were later found in the area of First and Main streets, interviewed and arrested, police said. The bikes were recovered.

Police identified the suspects as Perry Claire Dederick, 35, and Karina Jaqueline Gonzalez-Botello, 35.

Dederick was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property, various drug offenses and looting, which is a crime committed during a state of emergency order.

Gonzalez-Botello was booked for burglary.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.