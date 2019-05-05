In the early stages of writing Napa’s new guidebook for land use and development, city officials and residents are agreeing on one priority – boosting the housing supply despite a scarcity of open land.
More plentiful housing – including the kinds affordable to lower-income households – led a list of factors in need of change and improvement, according to an online survey that received 645 responses. And half or more of respondents supported clustering new dwellings in or near the heart of Napa – downtown, in existing neighborhoods or along major streets.
The sentiments of Napans and city advisers were on display last week as the City Council and Planning Commission reviewed the result of an ongoing internet survey, a March public forum and the 15-member committee advising Napa on its next general plan. Replacing existing rules drafted in 1998, the new plan is meant to take effect in about 2020 and govern growth patterns and land uses across the city for two decades.
Asked where Napa should place the bulk of its future housing, more than 70 percent of those surveyed favored developments along arterial routes like Soscol Avenue and Jefferson Street currently dominated by commercial buildings. More than 60 percent supported placing housing in established neighborhoods either on vacant sites or as add-ons to existing homes; 50 percent called for housing in the downtown core.
Meanwhile, a city-commissioned study illustrated both Napa’s progress toward chipping at its housing shortages, and the roadblocks to bringing vacancies up and prices down.
While some 1,400 housing units are in the city’s pipeline, so too are 760 rooms for hotel projects that increase housing demand, reported Dyett & Bhatia Urban and Regional Planners of Oakland. Meanwhile, only 263 acres of vacant parcels – less than 2 percent of Napa’s total – remain within city limits, along with 2,455 more acres of “underutilized” land, said Rajeev Bhatia, a principal in the planning firm.
Such numbers show the need for Napa to embrace denser residential construction than in the past to cope with the demand, according to Councilmember Mary Luros. “We have to go up; we have to go downtown; she said. “Our downtown can handle height better than our neighborhoods.”
Predicting how future Napans will travel around their hometown and beyond was one of the thornier tasks for city leaders on Tuesday. The speed with which electric vehicles, driverless cars and ride-sharing services take root will affect major spending decisions like Napa’s need for downtown parking garages and lots, according to Planning Commissioner Gordon Huether.
“In 20 years it’s really, really hard to look forward,” he said.
When responders to the city survey were asked what would make Napa a better place to live, visit or work, the top three vote-getters among 11 choices were improvements to parks, general-purpose retailing and youth activities, ahead of entertainment, fine restaurants, wineries and hotels.
When Napans had a chance to weigh in face-to-face at a March 11 workshop, residents’ concerns stretched not only to housing availability but also to coping with climate change and emergencies like the 2014 earthquake and 2017 wildfires, as well as improving the city’s economic diversity, Bhatia said Tuesday.
“Ideally, everyone would live and work here, own a home, promote open space and protect historic resources,” said Planning Commissioner Paul Kelley. The general plan is our step in trying to achieve that level. The challenge is, everyone has a unique idea of what that quality of life is, and how we get there.”
Napa’s survey to help inform the new general plan remains online at napa2040.com in English and Spanish, and residents can participate through May 19. Another report to Napa councilmembers and planners is expected early this fall.