Surviving or thriving: Napa County breast cancer survivors, “thrivers” and those still in treatment share their personal stories about breast cancer here.

Breast cancer affects an estimated one in eight women, so chances are everyone knows someone who's faced it.

Meet these Napa County breast cancer survivors and "thrivers" who shared their breast cancer stories.

Jasmin Acuña

Home: American Canyon

Age when diagnosed: 39

Current age: 42

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

Shock because I was not expecting it to be serious. Disbelief that I had cancer because this was my first mammogram and breast cancer was not prevalent in my family.

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

I learned that I was stronger than I thought. Each day was better than the previous day.

Is there anything you would have done differently regarding your health care/treatment?

I wish I was more aggressive in getting a doctor’s appointment sooner because I was in the middle of grad school, a full time job and being there for my family. We sometimes need to take a step back and listen to our bodies.

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now?

Learn about all the options available and obtain electronic copies of your medical records. It’s okay to be that annoying person and call your doctor, cancer nurse or physician assistant when you don’t understand. The American Canyon Society was great with connecting me with someone to talk to. The Young Survival Coalition (youngsurvival.org) was also a great resource for those in my age group. Another resource that is great resource in checking for breast cancer is titcheck.org.

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

It’s not just about checking for lumps in the breast but being familiar with your breast. If it seems abnormal such as a weird pain, color changes, a lump in the underarm, size changes, discharge or skin ripples, go get it checked. Also, ask for a breast ultrasound is another option to augment a mammogram.

Karen Proteau

Home: Napa (born at Queen of the Valley)

Age when diagnosed: 47 (13 days before my 48th birthday)

Current age: 58

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

My first reaction was "I don't want to die." My second reaction was "I don't want to lose my hair."

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

Even though I am an RN, when it happens to you, that all goes out the window. I did however do a lot of research and became my own best advocate.

Is there anything you would have done differently regarding your health care/treatment?

After my lumpectomy and two lymph nodes were removed (which were both clear), they still wanted me to have chemotherapy. After doing research and following my gut, I opted to not receive chemotherapy. I had the lumpectomy and six weeks of radiation. I would not do anything differently.

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now?

Do your research, talk with as many people as you can (professional and lay people) and follow your gut.

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

That you will feel and/or see a change in your breast. Annual mammograms can save your life. My breast cancer might not have been detected for several years if it had not been found on the mammogram.

Rob Feckner

Home: Napa

Age when diagnosed: 48 right breast/59 left breast

Current age: 64

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

I saw the indentation and felt the lump. Did some reading and called the doctor, who told me it was just fibroid cysts. But I told him I wasn’t leaving until he scheduled a mammogram. He called me a few days later to say “I have good news and bad news…good news is you were right/bad news is you have breast cancer.” I decided right then and there, albeit concerned, that this would not define me or take me down.

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

I was able to stay strong, follow my own thoughts. I missed two days work, the days of actual surgery. I even did my chemo treatments from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. then drove to my office for the rest of the day.

Is there anything you would have done differently regarding your health care/treatment?

Been easier on my family. Wish that it hadn’t occurred! Chemo is tough and we still don’t know all the long term effects, but it WORKS.

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now?

Stay positive, be aggressive with your health team, you know your body better than anyone. The Power of Positive Thinking.

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

That breast cancer does not affect MALES! Most men are not successful because they don’t catch it early enough. Ladies, check the men in your life.

Bonnie MacMaster Andersen

Diagnosis date: May 2022

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

I was surprised but not frightened. My husband and I were listening at the same receiver when my Internist called with the diagnosis. The doctor said, “You have DCIS.” I knew immediately what that meant.

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS) is considered Stage 0 of breast cancer and is preinvasive or noninvasive. The cancer is contained inside a milk duct and has not spread into the breast tissue, or the lymph nodes, or the blood stream. I was lucky. This tumor was found a year after my last mammogram!

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

I always want to know as much as possible about a medical problem. I pursued many resources for information on the care and treatment of breast cancer. I talked to friends who have had breast cancer and learned about their experiences.

I spoke to Breast Navigator Nurse Marly Roberson, of Providence Queen of the Valley Breast Center, who gave guidance in how one begins to move forward after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Finally I sought a second medical opinion of my diagnosis and treatment options. I qualified for a clinical trial on Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and I gave my consent to participate in the study. (I am a retired nurse educator who has taught maternal-infant nursing for many years.)

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now?

It is important to have support of others while going through this journey. Take a support person with you for all appointments. Share with your faith community. Learn about your diagnosis and the various treatment options. Get a second opinion. Consider participating in a clinical trial. Be your own advocate!

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

Many people do not realize that men and women can be diagnosed with breast cancer. Do not underestimate the importance of regular physical exams and regular mammograms. Mammograms imaging technology is now able to find breast cancer earlier. Don’t wait! Don’t neglect your heath!

Laura “Cancer Thriver” Sanderlin

Home: Napa (born & raised)

Age when diagnosed: 32

Age: 33

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

It was earth shaking. My initial reaction was overwhelming concern for the future of my children and husband. I did not want them to lose me.

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

I am still learning, but I have found that cancer does not define you. I was able to really dig deep and find a type of resilience that I never experienced before.

Is there anything you would have done differently regarding your health care/treatment?

I would have advocated for myself sooner after feeling a lump in my left breast. And when I was dismissed the first time by my primary physician, I would not have waited another five months to ask again. It is a tale as old as time — you are your best advocate — but it holds true because it can mean life or death for those in the battle.

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now? There are multiple journeys throughout treatment. It can be paralyzingly overwhelming; so just focus on getting by one step at a time, or even just one day.

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

Breast cancer does not come in one form. There are various types of breast cancer; each with its unique set of treatment plans. Also, once "active treatment" is over, it does not mean the journey is over. Survivorship is lifelong; most survivors go the rest of their lives on medication or other forms of therapy to prevent reoccurrence.

I feel lucky that breast cancer receives an entire month of awareness, but there are many other cancers who are deserving of the same attention. So much progress has been made in the medical field for fighting breast cancer and I look forward to the same progression for all cancers.

Seana Wagner

Home: Napa

Age when diagnosed: 50

Current age: 52

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

It was over the phone. Briefly shock, terror and tears. Then I immediately jumped on my computer and started to research (which is how I handle every challenge).

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

I learned that I have an incredible tribe surrounding me. It was especially surprising the people in my life who I didn't feel particularly close to that really went out of their way to support me. I also felt lucky that I didn't have a lot of regrets about where life had taken me. I very much wanted to live, but I also knew I had followed my gut and my heart to build a good life for myself. The diagnosis only encouraged me to continue to trust my instincts to live my life in a way that is true to myself.

Is there anything you would have done differently regarding your health care/treatment?

I had some complications healing from the surgery, and I should have spoken up sooner to my surgeon. I thought, "everyone must have this pain.” Now I will have issues going forward that perhaps could have been alleviated had I gotten into physical therapy earlier in the process.

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now?

You are going to go on a journey but you are very likely to survive. Breast cancer is not the "death sentence" that it used to be. Be open with your friends and family, co-workers etc. Some people feel they have to hide a diagnosis but that can make you feel like you have done something wrong (you haven't). By sharing my news, I not only received a tremendous amount of support, thoughtful gifts and delicious meals but I got lots of good advice from other survivors.

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

There are so many treatment and monitoring options that didn't used to be available that the survival rate is so much better now. If someone in your life has breast cancer offer support and listen, but don't tell them what to do, what to eat, or what they have to change in their life (unless they ask).

Karen Garcia

Home: Napa

Age when diagnosed: 61

Current age: 77

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

I was terrified and in disbelief; no one in my family had ever been diagnosed with cancer.

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

That for me, knowledge is power. I went right out and started reading everything I could. I asked questions. I researched. I took long walks and cried and thought about things. I talked to friends who'd had cancer. The more I learned, the more I processed my new knowledge and applied it to my own situation, the calmer and more in control I felt.

Is there anything you would have done differently regarding your health care/treatment?

More exercise, better diet. I was quite overweight at the time. Also I drank too much. There is a definite link between alcohol consumption and breast cancer. Luckily I've always been faithful about getting mammograms, and that's how my very early cancer was discovered.

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now?

We are fortunate to live in a time when advances are being made daily in the treatment of cancer. It's not necessarily a death sentence. Learn. Ask questions. Advocate for yourself. Take someone with you to all those appointments. Take notes. Never ever skip a mammogram!

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

That it will kill you!

Jennifer Knight

Home: Napa

Age when diagnosed: 49

Current age: 51

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

Terror. When I first heard the word cancer, I didn’t know if it meant I was dying or what. I also had confidence in my resourcefulness and the support around me. I knew I’d do everything available to me to heal and learn from the experience. But it was a traumatic shock for sure. As I settled in to the news I committed to “expect the best" and take one step at a time. Looking back, the fear was worse than the disease in my case.

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

Cancer is a disruptor, a time to naturally take stock. For me, it was an invitation to bring awareness to the places I felt stuck, to get real, start prioritizing myself, and heal holistically. I wanted support so I worked with a life coach. I uncovered thoughts and beliefs that weren’t serving me and that were ultimately driving behavior patterns that were draining and affecting my health, like over-working, worrying, people pleasing, and perfectionism. Today I worry less. I play a lot more. I feel vibrant. I’ve never felt more connected to myself and others.

Is there anything you would have done differently regarding your health care/treatment?

No. I believe I was in great hands. I received medical care, surgery, and physical therapy at Kaiser Vallejo, and radiation therapy and Rosen Method bodywork at Queen of the Valley. I also sought integrative care through various practitioners, ie. energy healing, life coaching, somatic therapy, psychotherapy, EFT, and trauma work. Together, they helped me heal body, mind and soul. I feel transformed and incredibly blessed. Though I no longer have cancer, my commitment to wellness is for life.

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now?

First and foremost, be sure to address your mental, emotional, and spiritual health along with your physical health. I am (now) a Trauma Informed Certified Life Coach and I help women navigate all the thoughts and emotions that come along with a cancer diagnosis. It’s easy to feel powerless but I help women find their power, even under these circumstances. It doesn’t mean they won’t feel fear or worry, but they have tools. They’re creating wellness and safety at the same time they’re being treated for illness. Prioritizing themselves is difficult for many women, but there’s no better time for it.

I also recommend not Googling or consuming scary worst case scenario media. The modern world is full of fear. Be sure to give at least equal airtime to inspiring stories of what’s possible.

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

Cancer doesn’t have to be a death sentence. I went from diagnosis to cancer-free in 90 days. I never felt or looked sick. The struggle for me was less physical and more emotional. Fear of recurrence and health anxiety were my biggest hurdles. Today I manage them through coaching tools and with support from others, and I coach women who are going through breast cancer. It’s possible to thrive and build back even better after cancer when you take a holistic approach.

Name: Debbie Vigil

Age when diagnosed: 63

Current age: 65

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

My family has a history of cancer. I knew it was not time for my mammogram but I asked my doctor for an early one he got it approved and to my surprise I had the beginning stages of breast cancer. I had no symptoms of any kind.

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

Life is a special gift. I always tell everyone I am going to live to be 100 so I can be on the front page of the Register. I try to enjoy each day and if something just doesn’t go right I try to make the best of it. Spend time with family and friends and make new memories all the time.

Is there anything you would have done differently regarding your health care/treatment?

My health care treatment was amazing everyone was compassionate and explained all of my care to me. I would not have changed anything in my treatment. I now take a pill each day to help prevent my cancer from coming back.

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now?

I know when you get the news it is a shock but please stay positive and pray each day.

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

I think the biggest misconception is if you don’t feel a lump and you don’t have any symptoms that nothing is wrong with you. Stay on top of your exams and if you have an inkling that something might be wrong please check it out.

Name: Barbara Thompson

Home: Napa

Age when diagnosed: 50 (in the fall of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Current age: 52

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

Shock and disbelief. I had always been very healthy (and am again now that I'm cancer free) and on top of my annual/required screenings. Due to the fact that I am so diligent about my health, my tumor was caught very early via my annual screening mammogram. I've always made it a point to do my annual well-woman exam and mammogram around my birthday as a "gift" of health to myself each year. Thank God I do, as breast cancer doesn't run in my family and I didn't feel a lump or any pain in my breast, so this diagnosis was a complete surprise to me.

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

While I had a fantastic care team, only one support person (my husband) was able to come to just the first appointment at each of my providers (oncologist, surgeon, radiation oncologist, etc.) as they were limiting the number of people visiting doctor's offices during the pandemic. The loneliest time, however, was the day of the surgery — my husband could not join me in pre-op nor in recovery due to COVID protocols at the time. After saying goodbye to him in the lobby of the hospital, I walked by myself to pre-op in an eerily quiet hospital, wondering how the heck I was going to get through this while trying to quash my fear of what was to come without a support person with me. And, since so much was still unknown about COVID-19 at the time, once I received my cancer diagnosis, my doctors recommended that I limit in-person interactions as much as possible so as to protect and preserve my immune system.

Upon reflection, I learned that I am quite resilient and can get through very hard things by myself — it's not that I didn't know this before but boy did getting a cancer diagnosis during a pandemic prove this. This experience was by far one of the hardest things. Don't get me wrong, I had a wonderful support system with my husband, mother, sister, other family members and friends but there were no in-person visits, hugs, etc. from really anyone but my husband. Very quickly, I had to learn a whole new vocabulary about breast cancer and work with my providers on a treatment plan while trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even had breast cancer. I've always been very healthy (and am now) so the shock of the diagnosis took a bit to wear off. The social worker I worked with during this time was of tremendous support, and I learned that the healthiest people sometimes have the hardest time coming to terms with a serious medical diagnosis.

Is there anything you would have done differently regarding your health care/treatment?

No, I wouldn't have done anything differently. My care team (here in Napa at the Queen of the Valley & Providence) was great and I feel very fortunate that they were part of my team during my cancer journey. We have fabulous and caring doctors and providers here in Napa — thank goodness.

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now?

1) Stay off "Dr. Google" and don't do web searches or visit chat rooms — it will only add to the extreme stress and anxiety you are likely already feeling (I wish I had listened to my own advice; right after receiving my diagnosis, I googled everything — big mistake. Working with a therapist helped me deal with my anxiety and fear and forgo doing unhelpful web searches)

2) If you must go online, get information from reputable resources — ideally ones suggested by your doctors and care team — I really liked breastcancer.org

3) If you can, take someone with you to all of your appointments who will take detailed notes and ask questions on your behalf. As the patient, it's difficult to absorb the information as there is a whole new vocabulary to learn and ask probing questions.

4) Before each appointment, write down what questions/information you want to obtain each time — this will ensure you are getting what you need out of each appointment.

5) Don't be afraid to get a second opinion each step of the way. I did this for my initial diagnosis and each step of my treatment. This put my mind at ease, knowing that I was on an appropriate treatment path for my breast cancer diagnosis/stage, and allowed me to focus on getting well and the next step in the process.

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

If you receive a breast cancer diagnosis, that breast cancer must run in your family or you have a BRCA1 and/or BRCA2 gene mutation (and predisposition to get breast cancer). Everyone who gets breast cancer must go through chemo — this isn't true. Science has evolved so that staging each individual's breast cancer can be done to fine-tune an appropriate treatment plan for them.

Barbara Toboni

Home: Napa

Age when diagnosed: 67

Current age: 68

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

The nurse on the phone informed me that they found from the biopsy some cells that identified with the characteristics of breast cancer. I said, “That’s sad news.”

She said it was also good news because they caught it early, stage 2 which later turned out to be stage 3. We made an appointment with the surgeon and she sent me a video to watch titled, “Breast Cancer.” I watched it with my husband and I realized this wasn’t going to go away without some sort of surgery. The word, surgery, sank into my gut like I had just eaten something bad and I wanted to throw it up.

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

I’ve also learned that my body is much stronger than what I give it credit for, and how important it is to stay optimistic. And I remind myself that laughter is good medicine, and how I need to fret less.

Is there anything you would have done differently regarding your health care/treatment?

No. I had triple cell, an aggressive form of breast cancer. I had a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation. I wanted to kill it! I did whatever I had to do to rid myself of cancer. It was worth it.

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now? Don’t tell people you are fine if you are not. Be honest. When friends and family ask how you’re feeling don’t lie and say you feel fine. I think it would be better to tell the truth. Friends and family want to support you. They really want to know how they can help. I think it’s almost insulting to lie to them. It’s like you’re saying I’m not going to tell you how I really feel because you can’t handle it.

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

One thing I have noticed is that even though you have cancer, s*** happens. Cancer is not the only bad thing that could happen to you. It won’t make you safe from other calamities. I’ve also learned that my body is much stronger than what I give it credit for, and how important it is to stay optimistic. I try to remind myself that laughter is good medicine, and how I need to fret less.

Name: Sheli Smith

Home: Yountville

Age when diagnosed: 66

Current age: 67

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

I do not believe anyone is prepared for the letter that states you have breast cancer. Although, my two cousins died of cancer at about the same age, there was no history of breast cancer among my maternal lineage. I had a moment where I let out a loud, “Wow, I have environmentally caused cancer.”

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

I learned to be grateful for each and every day. I learned to be thankful for all the outpouring of goodwill from family and friends, but most of all I learned to focus on what is important and let the rest go. Life is short, don’t dilute your time with worry or anger.

Is there anything you would have done differently regarding your health care/treatment?

I had an awesome team that helped me through the process and is still there helping me get through the after effects. One thing I would have started earlier is the boosted vitamin regime to ameliorate the side effects of chemo, radiation, and estrogen suppressants.

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now? Always have someone with you in the beginning as the doctors and nurses tell you what will happen in rapid fire litanies. Record the conversations so you can go back and make sure you got the correct information. Doctors and nurses are very comfortable and confident in what they do but often forget that their vocabulary is not the everyday citizen’s vocabulary and in an effort to get all the information to you they speak like a used car salesman in rapid fire speak.

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

Fighting cancer is a journey. The mastectomy is only the first step. Chemo is a set of toxic cocktail parties that go on for days, only to be repeated so many days later. Radiation is like becoming human tater tot. And, whether you have reconstructive surgery or not, the year-long (or more) journey definitely leaves an impact on your psyche.

Cheryl Geremia

Home: Napa

Age when diagnosed: 60

Current age: 64

What was your first reaction to hearing you had breast cancer?

Big pause. I know the doctor was still talking but I didn’t hear what he was saying after he said "You have cancer."

What did you learn about yourself during this experience?

I'm stronger than I thought.

What’s your advice to others who have just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis or are in treatment now?

Try to be positive. For me, I believe in God and if I didn’t have the hope and faith and believe that I was going to get through this it would have been a more difficult journey! Being positive will help your immune system fight!

What’s one misconception many people have breast cancer?

I don’t know about misconceptions about breast cancer but I did encounter almost like a competition between breast cancer diagnosis (kinda like my cancer is worst than your cancer) that was painful. Bottom line cancer is cancer, devastating and scary. If you meet someone who is going through it or has been through it, be sympathetic and listen to their heart, it’s a difficult time and every journey is different.