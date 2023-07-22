Suscol Headwaters Park could be a hiking and biking showcase, if only it had easier access and more trails for exploring its expansive views of wetlands, bays and the southern Napa Valley's wine country.

Help is on the way.

The park, set amid the hills near the cities of Napa and American Canyon, is taking shape. Troy Taylor was among those out one gray morning this spring, helping to create a 14-mile trail system.

A mini-excavator made the big cut for a trail in a wooded area along a hillside. Taylor did the fine-tuning by tamping down moist, dark-brown soil.

“It’s very physical coming from a desk job for 20 years,” Taylor said. “It’s nice to be outside and do some physical work.”

Taylor, who is semi-retired and builds trails for the Sonoma-based Redwood Trails Alliance, will see the payoff from his labors. He lives in the city of Napa’s Brown Valley area and plans to hike the Suscol Headwaters.

“Absolutely,” he said.

Suscol Headwaters Park is 709 acres owned by the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District in the hills near Jameson Canyon. At this point, the only public access is by hiking, bicycling or horseback riding in some 4 miles from the adjacent Skyline Wilderness Park.

Work is underway using a $1.2 million state grant that should make a big difference for Suscol. There are those 14 miles of trails being built for park users.

Meanwhile, the Open Space District is trying to secure an easement on Napa Sanitation District land along North Kelly Road. It plans to build a parking lot and trailhead there.

Then Suscol Headwaters Park will have a front door. People will be able to reach it far more easily than today by parking along North Kelly Road.

To be sure, they’ll still have a bit of a hike to reach the park, about a mile and a half. But that will be part of the scenic adventure. They’ll go past vineyards along a trail easement granted by a property owner.

Many of these planned improvements could be finished as soon the end of 2025, said Chris Cahill, general manager of the Open Space District.

A park with views

Hikers and cyclists will be rewarded with what Cahill called a series of “scenic climaxes.” They will be journeying on hills fairly close to the region’s bays.

As a result, they will soon see the wetlands near American Canyon, the Napa River and the Carneros farming region sprawling below them, with Mount Tamalpais and other landmarks in the distance. “You get to very nice views very, very quickly,” Cahill said.

Visitors will be able to stop when the view gets good if they’ve had enough hiking, or keep going until the view gets even better. People who hike or bike for about 5 miles will reach The Prominence, the highest point in the park and the scenic jackpot.

On a windswept, overcast morning in late May, Cahill brought a Napa Valley Register team to The Prominence. It felt like cheating. Where hikers and bikers must pay for the view with strenuous work, this outing used an auto on rocky paths for much of the trip.

From The Prominence, some 1,500 feet above sea level, the Bay Area unfolds in one direction and parts of the Central Valley in the other.

People who are willing to make the trek from Skyline can already enjoy The Prominence. On a recent morning, two mountain bike riders at separate times rode the final stretch that is a knob on the ridge. Winds from the bays pounded the eastern top.

Trail-building

The Open Space District already has names for Suscol Headwaters' trails-to-be. People will hike the Zane Trail, the Buckaroo Trail, the Little Bend Trail, the Perdida Trail, the Chance the Cowboy Trail and more.

But the bulk of Suscol Headwaters Park needs these envisioned pathways to become reality to open these 709 acres up to the public. That’s where a crew from the Redwood Trail Alliance comes in.

Taylor, Tony Cale and John Reed Thompson on a recent day labored to create Perdida Trail. Cale stood by a banked switchback turn along a forested hillside that will help ease the grade.

“Trying to build a roller coaster through the woods,” Cale said.

The Redwood Alliance group isn’t the only trail-building crew. In another part of the park, Kevin Smallman of the Open Space District and Andrew Brooks and Darin Cravea of Skyline Park worked on Zane Trail.

Zane Trail might end up being even more of a roller coaster than Perdida, given its ups and downs. Mountain bikers in particular might enjoy the downhill journey.

“This trail is harder to walk than it is to ride,” Smallman said.

Both crews in May used a mini-excavator to create the trail bed in soil still moist from the rains. That requires manipulating the excavator bucket with finesse.

Being able to run such equipment and build trails is an art form, Redwood Trails Alliance's executive director Debbie St. Cyr said as she watched the work.

St. Cyr said about 500 feet of trail can be created daily when working in softer soils, such as for the Perdida Trail. This can drop to 100 feet daily in rocky terrain.

For context, 500 feet would be a monster home run in Major League Baseball, a distance that is seldom reached or topped.

St. Cyr sees Suscol Headwaters Park as becoming kind of a pressure relief valve for other popular Napa County parks by providing another place to go. Anyone visiting the Open Space District’s Moore Creek Park near Lake Hennessey on a crowded day will get the idea.

“This is so needed in Napa County, to have more trails and reduce some of the impacts to the other trails that are so well-loved,” she said.

California red-legged frog a star

Napans owe Suscol Headwaters Park's creation in part to the California red-legged frog.

This story dates back a decade, to when Caltrans widened Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon. Work crews had to bulldoze areas considered to be potential frog habitat.

Given that the California red-legged frog is listed as a threatened species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Caltrans needed to find a way to mitigate for the habitat loss. The agency provided $2.1 million toward the purchase of a section of Suscol Headwaters.

As part of the deal, work is being done at the park to provide the red-legged frog with a suitable home. A pond has been created, though it must be sealed so porous volcanic rock can hold water. Even this year’s prodigious rains couldn’t fill it up.

There’s just one hitch. Even though Suscol Headwaters has potential California red-legged frog habitat, no red-legged frog has ever been reported there. Perhaps the pond will entice them.

“The hope is, if you build it, they will come,” Cahill said.

And there is a bright spot — no bullfrogs have been sighted near the pond. Bullfrogs eat red-legged frogs.

The California red-legged frog is a star, of sorts. In 2014, then-Gov. Jerry Brown, in response to a request from students at Sea View Elementary School in Salton City, named the frog the state amphibian.

Also, it is widely thought to be the frog mentioned in the Mark Twain story, “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County", according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. Whether that’s really true or not is a matter of dispute.

A big coming attraction

Soscol Headwaters Park touches the southern part of the popular 850-acre Skyline Wilderness Park. Cahill said that, when Suscol is completed, the combined effect will “feel like Skyline multiplied by two.”

As he stood on The Prominence amid a raging wind on an overcast morning, the Bay Area and Central Valley seemingly at his feet, Cahill considered what excites him about the park-in-waiting.

“I love the fact that we have 14 miles of new trails being constructed in this park in the next three years or so … all close to the people who live in Napa and the people who live in American Canyon,” he said.

All of which gives local outdoor enthusiasts, both hardcore and casual, something to anticipate.