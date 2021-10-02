Suscol Intertribal Council Powwow returns to Napa

Skyline Wilderness Park in east Napa was host to a grand procession Saturday afternoon on the opening day of the Suscol Intertribal Council Powwow, where hundreds of Native Americans gathered for the 27th year.

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The powwow, which was placed on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, features song, ceremony and costumes from various indigenous peoples. Napa County’s annual gathering dates to 1992 and was one of the first to feature Native American peoples with roots in Northern California, according to Charlie Toledo of the Suscol council.