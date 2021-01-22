Sushi Mambo owners win $860,000 award after filing Napa lawsuit

“The building was completely uninhabitable,” Block said. It ultimately took 18 months to fix the building, he said.

However, Renee Cazares said she felt that Beckstoffer used the earthquake as an excuse to kick the restaurant to the curb before the lease expired in January 2016.

“We think the evidence will show that it was based on the fact that they didn’t want the tenant there anymore,” Paynter said in a 2016 Napa Register story.

Sushi Mambo opened at 1631 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga — what was originally planned as a second location — 45 days after the earthquake.

The disaster had a devastating effect on his investment, Beckstoffer said at the time. Two of the building’s walls hadn’t been retrofitted and were severely damaged, he said, and there was also damage to the roof.

He said it would have been cheaper to tear down the building, which was built in 1905 and housed the Napa Valley Register until 1965, but he bought the space because of its history.