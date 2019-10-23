A Fairfield man suspected of threatening a security guard with an expandable baton after stealing several hundred dollars' worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Napa was arrested Tuesday in Fairfield.
Napa Police called in the Fairfield Police Department's SWAT unit to assist in the arrest when the suspect hid in the attic of his home and refused to come down, police said.
The standoff, which lasted more than three hours, ended peacefully with Aaron Fones Cutchon, 37, surrendering to police.
Cutchon was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of robbery, with bail set at $100,000. He was also wanted on a Napa County felony bail warrant, police said.
The shoplifting incident occurred Oct. 17 during the noon hour at the downtown Napa Kohl's, police said. After threatening the security guard, the suspect fled in a waiting car, police said.
Police identified the suspect as Cutchon. Working with Fairfield Police and Napa Special Investigations Bureau, Napa detectives conducted a probation search at his Fairfield home at 9 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Fairfield SWAT was called in when efforts to coax Cutchon out of the attic were unsuccessful, police said. Cutcheon surrendered soon after SWAT arrived, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Garrett Wade at gwade@cityofnapa.org or 707-257-9509.