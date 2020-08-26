Suspect in Safeway shooting in American Canyon arraigned on murder, other charges

Deputies began receiving reports at 12:30 p.m. of a man jumping over fences near the Safeway, less than a half-hour after Garza was shot, according to the complaint. Afterward, the suspect entered a backyard in the 200 block of Wetlands Edge Road and held a finger to his mouth, warning the elderly female resident not to say anything, the document states. He then entered a neighboring home's open screen door only to be chased off by its male resident, then kicked free to escape a person living on Northampton Drive, the complaint said.

Young was arrested at 2:19 p.m. in the 200 block of Wetlands Edge Road, about four blocks west of the Safeway, according to court documents.

A white Cadillac abandoned near the Safeway parking lot contained a .45-caliber gun matching the caliber of shell casings at the crime scene, and surveillance video show a man matching Young's physical description parking the car within minutes of the shooting, the complaint states.

The man responsible for the Cadillac told sheriff's detectives that Young had borrowed it several times, and believed Young had taken the keys and made off with the car while he slept, according to the complaint.