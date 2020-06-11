Suspect in Santa Cruz deputies ambush charged with 19 felonies, sources link him to Oakland police killing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OAKLAND -- A U.S. Air Force sergeant suspected of ambushing Santa Cruz deputies was charged Thursday with 19 felonies, including murder, attempted murder, and explosives charges. At the same time, law enforcement sources confirmed he is linked to the killing of a federal officer in Oakland.

In a 14-page affidavit filed in Santa Cruz County Superior Court, Steven Carrillo, 32, was charged with murder in the death of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and attempted murder of Deputy Alex Spencer, who was critically injured and remains hospitalized.

In all, Carrillo was charged on Thursday with assaulting a firefighter and trying to kill four officers, and the resident who ultimately pinned him to the ground as he tried to steal his car on his desperate run from police.

Carrillo killed Gutzwiller while "lying in wait" for the officers on Saturday afternoon at his Ben Lomond home and opened fire and lobbed pipe bombs before stealing one vehicle and attempting to carjack several others, the affidavit said. Carrillo was ultimately wrestled to the ground by a nearby, unnamed resident. Carrillo is also charged with the attempted murder of that resident, who grappled away a pipe bomb and firearm from Carrillo before police arrived. Carrillo faces another two attempted murder charges for firing at other deputies during his attempted escape.