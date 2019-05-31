Santa Rosa police said Friday afternoon that a suspect reportedly seen with a gun on the Santa Rosa High School campus is in custody.
More than 20 officers responded to the report of a handgun that forced a lockdown on the last day of school.
Police conducted a systematic search. There were no threats of violence and no one was injured, police said.
In a 10:50 a.m. Nixle alert, police said students were sheltered in place. Parents were told to go to the parking lot at the rear of Emeritus Hall on Elliot Avenue west of Mendocino Avenue at the nearby Santa Rosa Junior College. Police advised parents not to go to the high school campus.
Police reported around 1 p.m. that the suspect was located and students would be released from school soon.