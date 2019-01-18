An American Canyon man was arrested Thursday morning after an hour-long standoff outside of his apartment building, according to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
Bureau detectives began investigating sex trafficking in American Canyon after receiving leads in recent weeks, according to a bureau press release sent Friday morning. Detectives believed Brandon Steffon Barrett, 24, was responsible for pimping several victims in the area, according to the release and jail records.
Barrett has previously been convicted of a felony and is under release terms that allow officers to search him at any time, according to the release. He gave a fake address to his parole officer in Contra Consta County, though he lived in American Canyon, officers say.
Detectives saw Barrett leaving his apartment in the 200 block of Reliant Way on Thursday morning. Detectives tried to talk to Barrett, but he fled back to his apartment, according to the press release. Detectives soon learned three women were inside the apartment, he said.
Detectives and American Canyon Police Department officers surrounded the area, and officers tried to negotiate with Barrett. Napa County Sheriff's Office and Napa Police Department SWAT teams were notified in case they were needed, according to the press release.
Barrett surrendered after an hour. Officers searched his apartment, located ammunition, and Barrett was arrested on suspicion of two felonies related to pimping and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, detectives say.
He was also arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of obstructing or resisting an officer.
Barrett was released at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, jail records show.
Detectives offered the women services and a protective order against Barrett, according to the press release.
NSIB encourages community members with information about drug or human trafficking in Napa County to contact detectives at 707-253-4458 with tips. Callers can remain confidential or anonymous.