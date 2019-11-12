{{featured_button_text}}
American Canyon Police car

The City of American Canyon has contracted with the Napa County Sheriff's Office to provide police services since its founding in 1992.

 Courtney Teague, Register

Tipped off that a suspected drunk driver was coming off Interstate 80 into their city, American Canyon police discovered a 2000 Honda Accord that had broken down on American Canyon Road early Monday afternoon.

Police arrested 30-year-old Linda Mae Endicott of Vallejo for suspected DUI, then learned that the Honda was an unreported stolen vehicle out of Solano County, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz reported.

Upon further investigation, officers found stolen credit cards and personal ID information in the vehicle, Ortiz said.

Endicott was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of felony possession of stolen property, felony vehicle theft and misdemeanor DUI.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

