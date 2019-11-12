Tipped off that a suspected drunk driver was coming off Interstate 80 into their city, American Canyon police discovered a 2000 Honda Accord that had broken down on American Canyon Road early Monday afternoon.
Police arrested 30-year-old Linda Mae Endicott of Vallejo for suspected DUI, then learned that the Honda was an unreported stolen vehicle out of Solano County, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz reported.
Upon further investigation, officers found stolen credit cards and personal ID information in the vehicle, Ortiz said.
Endicott was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of felony possession of stolen property, felony vehicle theft and misdemeanor DUI.