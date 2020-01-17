A Napa Police Department community service officer was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver Wednesday night while assisting a stranded motorist on Imola Avenue's Maxwell Bridge, the California Highway Patrol reported Friday.
The officer, Thayla Garcia, 26, was sitting in her 2016 Ford pickup, having activated her rear amber lights, when the collision occurred at 7 p.m., the CHP said. In a Facebook post, Napa Police said Garcia had also deployed road flares.
Garcia was treated for minor injuries at Queen of the Valley Medical Center and released, police said.
The driver, Haley Mackenzie Murphy, 34, of Napa was driving westbound. She was arrested for felony DUI and for driving on a suspended license, the CHP said. Murphy was driving a 2017 Honda Accord.