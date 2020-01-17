{{featured_button_text}}
DUI crash Napa Police

A motorist was arrested for possible felony DUI after her vehicle crashed into a Napa Police community service officer's stopped pickup on the Maxwell Bridge Wednesday night. The officer was assisting a disabled motorist.

 Napa Police Department

A Napa Police Department community service officer was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver Wednesday night while assisting a stranded motorist on Imola Avenue's Maxwell Bridge, the California Highway Patrol reported Friday.

The officer, Thayla Garcia, 26, was sitting in her 2016 Ford pickup, having activated her rear amber lights, when the collision occurred at 7 p.m., the CHP said. In a Facebook post, Napa Police said Garcia had also deployed road flares.

Garcia was treated for minor injuries at Queen of the Valley Medical Center and released, police said.

The driver, Haley Mackenzie Murphy, 34, of Napa was driving westbound. She was arrested for felony DUI and for driving on a suspended license, the CHP said. Murphy was driving a 2017 Honda Accord.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.