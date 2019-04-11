A Napa man was arrested at his home Wednesday after making a heroin sale, and later tried to escape custody, according to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
Detectives were watching the home in the 700 block of Third Street that officials thought belonged to a possible drug dealer recently arrested on suspicion of selling drugs in Yolo County, NSIB wrote in a press release.
Detectives arrested 33-year-old Daniel James Munchiando after witnessing him make a possible drug deal, NSIB said. Detectives found heroin and methamphetamine packaged for sale in his vehicle, home and on his person, NSIB said.
Munchiando was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital to be cleared. This was a precaution lest a substance found with him was fentanyl and he had ingested some, said. Lt. Rick Greenberg, head of NSIB.
At the hospital, Munchiando tried to escape from his handcuffs and bite security personnel, according to NSIB.
He was booked into the Napa County jail, where staff found possible illegal drugs on his person, NSIB wrote.
Munchiando was arrested on suspicion of five felony charges of possessing heroin and meth for sale, committing a felony while out on bail, bringing an illegal substance into jail and attempting to escape custody by force or violence, according to NSIB and jail records. He was also arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge for possessing an ingestion device, according to NSIB and jail records.