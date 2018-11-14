A man who was struck by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 101 near Healdsburg on Tuesday night is believed to be the driver of a U-Haul that had just fled a hit-and-run accident on the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Ford U-Haul truck struck the rear of a 2017 Hyundai Accent on northbound Highway 101 south of Lytton Springs Road around 9:10 p.m., CHP Sgt. Allan Capurro said.
The U-Haul driver didn't stop at the scene, but it pulled over several miles away north of Geyserville Avenue.
A man, presumably the U-Haul driver, got out to inspect the front-end damage when a 2013 Honda Fit struck him in the right lane. The driver was thrown further north on the highway and was then hit by a 2010 Toyota Camry, Capurro said.
The man who was found dead at the scene is believed to be the driver of the U-Haul, according to Capurro.
The drivers of the Hyundai Accent, Honda Fit and Toyota Camry were not injured. The collision closed northbound Highway 101 until around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Capurro said.