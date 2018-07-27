Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A 25-year-old Santa Rosa man was taken into custody Thursday evening after Napa police responded to a report of a suspicious person near Foster Road and West Imola Avenue.

Police said they found a man, identified as Daniel Edward McMaster, under the apparent influence of drugs.

McMaster admitted recent use of methamphetamine and said there was a Napa County warrant out for his arrest, police said.

Police said McMaster was on parole from state prison for assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Napa County jail for possession of meth, being under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of parole. He was not eligible for bail.

