SUV and trailer roll off Lake Berryessa road, 2 hospitalized

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were injured, one seriously, on Memorial Day when a sport-utility vehicle and trailer rolled down a hillside near Lake Berryessa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on Steele Canyon Road north of Highway 128, according to CHP spokesman Marc Renspurger. Ryan Carte, a 31-year-old American Canyon resident, was driving a 2001 Ford Excursion pulling a trailer loaded with two Jet-Skis when he lost control and the SUV tumbled from the southbound lane down a slope. The two watercraft were thrown from the trailer, with one coming to rest in the roadway.

Carte suffered major injuries and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Renspurger said in an email. A passenger, 30-year-old Michelle Masciolini of Petaluma, suffered minor injuries and also was transported to the Queen for treatment.

All passengers were wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to Renspurger.

The wreck was one of three such injury incidents reported by CHP in the Napa Valley during the Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday, a 14-year-old Napa girl was hospitalized after an all-terrain vehicle crashed in Carneros, and a Brentwood woman was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving after a two-vehicle collision near Moskowite Corner resulted in minor injuries for passengers in both vehicles.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.