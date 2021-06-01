SUV runs off Highway 29 into a tree in Napa

A 28-year-old Napa man was injured Sunday afternoon when his SUV ran off Highway 29, south of First Street, into a tree, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. The driver, Joshua Cariela, was using his cellphone at the time, the CHP said.

Cariela, who was injured, arranged to be taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, the CHP said.

Cariela was wearing a seat belt. Drugs/alcohol were not a factor, the CHP said.