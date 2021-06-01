 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SUV runs off Highway 29 into a tree in Napa

SUV runs off Highway 29 into a tree in Napa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A 28-year-old Napa man was injured Sunday afternoon when his SUV ran off Highway 29, south of First Street, into a tree, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. The driver, Joshua Cariela, was using his cellphone at the time, the CHP said.

Cariela, who was injured, arranged to be taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, the CHP said.

Cariela was wearing a seat belt. Drugs/alcohol were not a factor, the CHP said.

After a one-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the public returns to Veterans Memorial Park to remember America's war dead.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $5 for your first 5 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey's 'sea snot' problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News