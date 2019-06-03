The fourth annual Elder Abuse Awareness Symposium will focus on the future of senior justice in the Napa Valley.
The free community event, set for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Napa Valley College's Performing Arts Center, will feature Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley as the keynote speaker.
Other presenters include Yvonne Baginski, senior assembly member, California Senior Legislature; Brenda Crawford, chairperson of the Area Agency on Aging Napa/Solano's advisory council; Gioconda Molinari, assistant U.S. attorney, Elder Justice Program coordinator, Northern District of California and FBI agent Kathia Colon.
The event is hosted by the Napa County Alliance for Senior Education and the Napa Valley College District Auxiliary Services Foundation.
For more info, go to ncase@napavalley.edu