Taking advantage of the Vine's free ride

“It’s low,” Miller said. “It’s what we could expect during a pandemic, when people aren’t going anywhere and people are concerned about being exposed to an infectious disease.”

Transit Manager Alan Budde at a Thursday NVTA meeting said the average wait time is nine minutes from when a ride is requested by app or by phone. About 123 rides are requested each day and that's slowly creeping upward.

I had trouble installing the Vine app and Miller acknowledged the process can be clunky. It worked fine once I had it on my iPhone. I set up my ride without difficulty and as I waited for the bus the app gave me estimated arrival times.

Miller said about 15 percent of riders use the app to schedule rides, 62 percent call and the rest simply flag down a passing "on demand" bus.

Go to https://bit.ly/2MoZYjO to find the Vine app. Call 251-1097 to schedule rides by phone. Rides are between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

How long the Napa on-demand service remains is a question mark, as is much in the COVID-19 world. When the pandemic eases and ridership grows, the Vine will reach the point where the buses it can afford to marshal in Napa might not meet the demand, leading to long wait times.