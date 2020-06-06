Taking advantage of the Vine's free ride

Editor’s note: Traffic Tales is an occasional feature looking at traffic congestion issues in Napa County. Readers are encouraged to contact reporter Barry Eberling at beberling@napanews with suggested stories.
Local residents can order free rides and have a professional, uniformed driver chauffeur them to their destinations within the city of Napa without paying a dime.
Granted, this isn't a Napa Valley luxury ride in a stretch limousine. The vehicles are 35-foot to 40-foot Vine buses that offer pick-ups and drop-offs at bus stops, not door-to-door service.
Still, full-size buses are at people’s beck-and-call, ridership is limited to a handful of people and fares are waived. The Vine has turned to this social-distancing model for city of Napa routes A through H to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
I just had to give it a try.
Once I installed the Vine app on my iPhone, I scheduled a ride for 9:15 a.m. the next day. I would travel from Soscol Avenue at Tanen Street, a block from the Napa Valley Register offices, to West Imola Avenue at South Coombs Street near CVS Pharmacy, a distance of about two miles.
I arrived at the stop several minutes ahead of the appointed time, as the Vine recommends, on faith that the bus I had ordered would come. One did at 9:15 a.m. sharp, with an open door inviting me to enter.
Luckily, I noticed the lighted destination sign on the front of the bus proclaimed this to be regional service that still runs on a schedule. Get on board and I could have ended up in American Canyon.
No, my bus would have an “on demand” destination sign. Such a bus showed up at 9:20 a.m. I donned my cloth mask as required and entered a side door. Inside, the male driver and two passengers - an older woman and younger woman – also wore masks.
“Sir, the (stop) by CVS?” the driver asked, then, after my affirmative reply, added “I’m going to drop these ladies off first.”
That meant a short detour. The bus turned on Imola Avenue, but headed east instead of the western direction to my stop. The bilingual bus driver told the older, Spanish-speaking woman – “senora” – he would pass her stop and return to drop her off on the correct side of the street.
The two women exited at Imola Avenue and Shurtleff Avenue at the residential neighborhood across the street from Napa State Hospital. Then I was the sole rider in a 54-person-capacity bus and had a government-paid driver whisking me to my destination.
I could close my eyes and imagine a life of luxury. The occasional bang and clang as the bus rattled down Imola Avenue quickly jolted me back to reality.
At 9:41 a.m., the bus reached my destination.
“OK, sir ... have a nice day,” the driver said before heading on to the next pickup.
From there, I walked back to my starting point at the Napa Valley Register office. That took 35 minutes, only slightly longer then my bus adventure, counting the waiting at the bus stop. Ah, but I had to put up with a warm morning and nobody called me “sir.”
Yountville, Calistoga, American Canyon and St. Helena have long had on-demand transit. But Napa, because of its much greater size, relied on fixed-route, scheduled service.
That status quo was to remain, before Napa County's March 18 COVID-19 shelter-at-home order changed everything. The Vine on April 27 went to the on-demand model inside the city of Napa.
Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller has called this the biggest on-demand bus service experiment in the Bay Area other than for Americans With Disabilities Act services, possibly in the nation.
Miller said the move appears to be a hit. Changes can sometimes generate a flood of complaints. Instead, she said, comments received have been mostly positive, except for a person who had problems with a ride back from a grocery store.
“I’m really happy about it,” Miller said.
A hit doesn’t mean a lot of riders, though. Ridership for city of Napa routes in April fell 67 percent compared to April 2019. Don't expect May ridership to show a big rebound.
“It’s low,” Miller said. “It’s what we could expect during a pandemic, when people aren’t going anywhere and people are concerned about being exposed to an infectious disease.”
Transit Manager Alan Budde at a Thursday NVTA meeting said the average wait time is nine minutes from when a ride is requested by app or by phone. About 123 rides are requested each day and that's slowly creeping upward.
I had trouble installing the Vine app and Miller acknowledged the process can be clunky. It worked fine once I had it on my iPhone. I set up my ride without difficulty and as I waited for the bus the app gave me estimated arrival times.
Miller said about 15 percent of riders use the app to schedule rides, 62 percent call and the rest simply flag down a passing "on demand" bus.
Go to https://bit.ly/2MoZYjO to find the Vine app. Call 251-1097 to schedule rides by phone. Rides are between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
How long the Napa on-demand service remains is a question mark, as is much in the COVID-19 world. When the pandemic eases and ridership grows, the Vine will reach the point where the buses it can afford to marshal in Napa might not meet the demand, leading to long wait times.
Miller said the Vine could shift back up to fixed, scheduled routes or have some parts of the system remain on-demand, depending on what works.
Economics is another question mark for the Vine. The transit system receives about 55% of its revenues from county sales taxes and 12% from a sales tax on diesel fuel. It’s unclear when these sources will rebound from the COVID-19 economic free-fall.
About 12% of Vine transit revenues come from fares. At some point, when the NVTA deems it can collect fares without risking COVID-19 spread through driver-passenger interaction, fares will return.
For now, at least, local Napa bus routes are offering a free, on-demand ride that won’t last forever.
