Once upon a time, Napans and neighbors who had a flight to catch used to be able to hop on an Evans airporter bus, conveniently located on Solano Avenue near central Napa. For $40, without leaving cozy Napa Valley, locals had a ride to either the San Francisco or Oakland airports.

Alas, it was an era not meant to last. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Evans airporter service was "temporarily" halted. Chief Operating Officer Richard Marino held out hope to eventually restart it.

However, California Wine Tours, the parent company of Evans, has officially canceled its scheduled route agreements with the Oakland and San Francisco airports and the Public Utilities Commission.

“Evans, unfortunately, is closed for good,” said Richard Marino, chief operating officer at parent company California Wine Tours.

Financially, the service just couldn’t survive, he said. “The airporter is just not a profitable business anymore.”

Without such a ride, travelers are left scrambling to patch together transportation to local airports such as Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, and even Santa Rosa.

The Register recently put out a call to readers for their best airport travel tips and tricks. Here are their best suggestions. Travel safe!

Marin Airporter offers cheap parking

“It sure would be great to have daily bus service to all the airports,” wrote Register reader Wendy Bennett. “Or more convenient and economical ways to arrive there and back.”

“My husband and I travel frequently to Hawaii,” wrote Bennett. “Ever since the demise of Evans Airporter Service, we have either relied on friends or driven ourselves to the local airports. Off site parking is the least expensive, and depending on our length of stay, it is cheaper than doing Uber or taking a limo.”

“The flights from the west coast to Hawaii have changed also and leave very early in the morning or have added a stop in Seattle,” for example on Alaska Airlines. “Getting a nearby hotel overnight that has free parking is an alternative, but even that isn't less than taking one’s own car. And I can't sleep at them.”

The Marin Airporter stops in Novato and parking is (now) $6/day with a (now) $27 per person bus fare each way. This too adds up. So we prefer to take our own car, do offsite parking at Park & Fly in SF or Expresso Parking in Oakland or the Economy lot at Sacramento.”

Hourly shuttle to SFO

“I only use SFO anymore since we lost our Evans bus,” wrote Shirley Swanson of Napa, who also uses the Marin Airporter shuttle. “I drive to south on Hwy. 101 and follow signs to Hamilton Field. Park in lot there which is (now) $6/day. The Shuttle to SFO comes every hour (daytime) and board it, for $27/one way. Also returns from SFO hourly,” and the schedule is posted on the counter in the office. “If you have any easier advice, I look forward to it!”

Waze + prechecks “definitely saves time”

“I fly a lot for work and generally use OAK,” said Napan Matt Pope. However, “Flight availability has changed since the pandemic so sometimes I have to use SFO for better options. Either way I find that during the week I need to leave at least three hours before my flight and I use the Waze app to get around backups on 80. I have enrolled in both Clear and TSA Pre-Check which definitely helps save time with the security lines.”

Plan around rush hours

Sherrie Crespin of Napa travels often to visit her daughters in Southern California, she wrote.

“I wish there was transportation both ways. My husband drives me or a family member. When I travel with my husband we drive our car.

I just arrived in Ontario, Calif. airport and going home the only direct flight arrives in Oakland is at 10:45 pm. This is very late at night to ask someone to pick me up.”

“When leaving Napa we have to go by the commute when booking our flight. Yesterday my flight was at 7:20 pm but I had to leave Napa at 4:30 p.m. Now it sounds like I am complaining but I just wanted you to know.”

Drive to Oakland first, then rideshare to SFO

“I travel internationally on a frequent basis and prefer to fly direct,” said Angwin resident Sanford Lavine Angwin. “Getting to SFO is frustrating. My solution is to drive to a friend’s in Oakland and take a Lift or Uber to SFO. Because my stays are in terms of weeks parking at SFO is expensive and driving there is a crap shoot.”

A pain in the rear end, but SFO remains a must

Rivka Livni moved to Napa in 2010 after living/working in SF for over 30 years. “Since the pandemic when Evans Airporter closed, getting to Bay Area airports have been a pain in the a**. It’s just awful.”

“I used to fly mostly from SFO but now I try to find other airports such as Sacramento, Santa Rosa, Oakland, etc.” However, “since the majority of my flights are international I must use SFO,” Livni wrote.

If her trip is 10 days or less, she will drive to Novato to catch the Marin Airporter to SFO. Parking is $4 (recently raised to $6). “It’s very reasonable prices,” she said. “The bus used to cost $25 (now $27). The only problem is used to (depart) every 30 min. Now it’s every hour.”

If her return flight arrives after Marin Airporter hours, she will drive to Burlingame and park in the Anza park and ride facility.

Livni said one of her favorites for flying on the West Coast is the Santa Rosa airport. “It’s very cheap to park your car at their airport. And they just remodeled their airport.”

Livni said she once looked into using a rideshare, but said it would have cost more than $200, each way. “What can we do?”

“Avoid SFO” whenever possible

“I really miss the service that Evans offered,” said Napan Rex Stults. “It was affordable, comfortable, and if you got stuck in that miserable traffic returning to Napa from SFO, you could read or snooze. It made it more bearable.”

“Our first rule in trip planning is avoiding SFO whenever possible. Everyone knows that if you land at SFO in the afternoon you can count on another miserable 2 1/2 hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic to get home.”

“We fly from Sacramento almost exclusively these days, especially without Evans. Most often we drive ourselves and park at the Sacramento airport. It is convenient and not outrageously expensive. If we have an early flight, we will do a ‘park and fly’ at one of the chain airport hotels in Woodland, rather than Sacramento.”

Ride by BART from Concord

According to Napan Lis MacDonald, the easiest and least expensive way to get to Oakland or SFO is by BART.

“I have a friend drive me to the Concord-Martinez BART station, and I take the yellow line all the way to SFO where it stops just inside the international terminal,” MacDonald said. “I have done this twice for recent trips and it was an hour of relaxation and relative comfort, no worries about traffic. For Oakland airport, you have to change trains in Oakland and San Leandro. You do need a Clipper card downloaded on your phone to use BART.

“It is too bad that Evans quit providing service to SFO and OAK. There are a few limousine companies that will take you very steep prices,” she wrote. “I wish BART would extend service to the North Bay.”

Try the Sonoma Airport Express

Napa Register reader Laura Colson explained that she often drives her sister to airports.

“I used to pick her up and drop her off at the Oakland airport or she would have to rent a car to get to Napa. Now I usually take her and pick her up at the Sonoma County Airport Express location in Petaluma."

When Colson flies out of Sacramento, "I usually have to pay for long-term parking," she said. "We'd LOVE to get Evans Airport Service back!”

Napa transplant misses close access to major airport

Kim Hunter Groop recently moved to Napa from Michigan. “We have been so disappointed in the lack of options to get to a major airport,” wrote Hunter Goop. “We lived in East Lansing, Mich., and were close to the Lansing airport, a 20 minute drive but we often flew in and out of Detroit due to better options and fares.” A bus service was $50, round trip.

“We are so disappointed that there isn't a service like this here,” wrote Hunter Groop.

A public transportation fan

“For trips to the airport, it’s good to have a very good friend or family member willing to drive you to the airport,” said John Smithies of American Canyon and Napa. “But then you have to do the reciprocal in return. I prefer using the cheapest and therefore the most complicated way: public transport.”

Overnight economy parking at the Sacramento airport current costs $10 a day. Some people like to take the Davis Hwy 113 exit to Woodland, others recommend staying on I-5 to Sacramento.

To get to Oakland or SFO, riders will use a combination of NVTA bus and BART. A BART express bus makes stops at the Redwood Park and Ride, Imola Park and Ride and American Canyon post office. It ends at the El Cerrito del Norte BART Station. This bus does not currently run on weekends, he noted.

From the El Cerrito del Norte Bart Station take the Orange line to Oakland. For SFO take the Orange line to Oakland and change to the Yellow line to SFO.

Smithies said his favorite way to get to SFO is via the Vallejo Ferry. “Relax for an hour’s ride across our beautiful bay to the San Francisco Ferry Building. Walk to Embarcadero BART Station and catch the yellow line to SFO.”

Sonoma Airporter offers three pickups

“Since Evans shut down its Airporter service I have been driving to Petaluma and parking at the Petaluma fairgrounds to take the Sonoma County Airport Express,” said Register reader Jill Hancock. “It has three pick up points in Sonoma County, and Petaluma is the easiest one from Napa.”

How to take BART to OAK or SFO

“My husband and I always take BART to Oakland and San Francisco,” wrote Janet Borba.

“We drive to El Cerrito Plaza station, park our car (under a light) for $6/day, free on weekends. We’re traveling soon from a Tuesday to Tuesday and parking will be a total of $36. Sometimes a friend going to the Bay Area for the day drives us to the station, as long as we have someone to pick us up on return. If our take off and return times work we take the Vine from Napa to El Cerrito Del Norte. Using the Vine is a much longer ride than by car. Because we are seniors, we have discount clipper cards for BART. It costs round trip to Oakland $7.50, and San Francisco airport $8.20.

“We rarely use Sacramento,” said Borba. If we do we use their parking lot. I think we may get better deals and more choices with times in Oakland or San Francisco.

“I was raised in the Bay Area and have relatives living there, so I go down there more than most people from Napa. It feels like home,” said Borba. “A lot of my friends think going to the Bay Area is a trek and that BART is dangerous.”

Amtrak + BART plan

Napan James Leveridge said he hasn’t owned a car since his catalytic converter was stolen more than three years ago.

“My favorite travel is Vine Bus to Suisun and Amtrak to Oakland Airport/Coliseum stop.” He also likes to take the Vine bus to the Del Norte stop and BART to the Oakland airport. As a last resort, he will use an Uber. “Living carless can work!”

World-renowned Napa Valley lacks major service

Register reader Iris Barrie was another Evans airporter fan.

“It’s hard to believe that that convenient, affordable mode of transportation is no longer available to and from such a world-renowned destination,” she wrote.

“I, and many of my friends, are at an age where night driving is no longer possible and the distance to SFO or Oakland feels more than we can navigate by car. What transportation that is currently available is either exorbitant or takes too long and is inconvenient while carrying suitcases,” said Barrie. “This includes taking the Marin or Sonoma airporters. If Marin or Sonoma can have an airport bus, why can’t Napa?”

Use the long term lot at Sacramento airport

Debbi Hamilton says she prefers to use the Sacramento airport when flying from that airport. “We park our vehicle in their spacious $10/day lot. If there was a transporter bus to any airport, I would consider using it only if I am the only one traveling. When we both go, it’s far more convenient and possibly cheaper than a bus.”

Renting a car works for Berryessa couple

“We live at Lake Berryessa and have found renting a car in Napa and dropping it off at the airport and doing the reverse on the way home is the only way we can get to the airport,” wrote Bill Marshall. “It is a pain having to go to Napa, then back to Berryessa to drop off our car and then head to the airport but the only option we seem to have.”

“We rent from Enterprise in Napa and then at Sacramento or San Francisco airports for the return trip. The issue we have is Napa and Vacaville Enterprise locations are closed Saturday and Sunday which causes us to have to pay for extra days,” said Cynthia Marshall.

Another bus fan talks up public transportation

“I love the bus,” wrote Chris Benz of Napa. “Whenever possible I take the Vine 29 bus to El Cerrito del Norte BART station to the airport,” wrote Benz.

“It's cheap (with Clipper card) relaxing (no driving stress), and features very entertaining people-watching! It also allows me to leave via SFO and return to OAK--and not worry about getting back to a particular parking lot.”

He tries to schedule flights for when the 29 bus is running (Monday to Friday) but if I'm coming back on the weekend, I'll take the SolTrans Red Line to the Vallejo Ferry Terminal and catch a Vine 11 bus or have a friend pick me up.”

Private driver offers airport rides

Ahlen Jorge, owner of TheChauffy.com, offers rides (for up to three passengers) to Sac, SFO and Oakland starting at $200, one-way, plus tip.

Unlike some private drivers, his rate is the same whether it be at 2 a.m. or 2 p.m. His most frequent customers are Meritage Resort guests.

“I’m there all the time,” said Jorge.

He also transports executives and visitors from the Napa County Airport, to local resorts and properties, noted the businessman. The cost? $60.

Napa's mayor weighs in

Mayor Scott Sedgley also used to be an Evans customer. “That was our go-to,” he said. “It was OUR airporter.”

Should a local or county government be responsible for hosting an airport shuttle?

That’s a tough question, said Sedgley. “In order for government to do that, it takes funding. If residents of the county were willing to support (an airporter) through a parcel tax or some kind of sales tax, that’s how it could happen,” but, “It has to be an ongoing funding source,” not a temporary grant.

“With all of the current responsibilities to subsidize an airporter that would serve a small population of the county,” probably wouldn’t be advisable. And the government already subsidizes the local bus system, he added.

Napa transit expert talks

Rebecca Schenck, program manager of public transit at the Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA), knows the local bus system inside and out. And it is definitely possible to take public transportation to regional airports, she said. It just takes some planning.

Schenck pointed out maps online that explain the direct bus route to take to BART and the Vallejo Ferry. There’s even an app (Ride the Vine) where riders can check the real time location of a particular bus.

We all know that driving in Bay Area traffic can be quite stressful, she said. “In this case, someone else does the driving for you.”

While the NVTA may want to add additional days or routes. On Wednesday, the agency met to discuss Vine and transit improvements, with some possible services to other regional airporters.

However, the agency does not plan to start its own airporter program. “We’d be duplicating services that are already available,” said Schenck.

Going to the airport? Save this chart: Napa Valley Register readers shared a selection of airport transportation resources: Apex Transportation: Rides (up to 2 passengers) to SFO/OAK are currently $349 and $449 to Sacramento. Early morning fees can apply. 707-666-3880, limonapavalley.com/area/napa-airport-transportation/ Napa Airporter: Rides to airports are $145 cash/$150 charge and $10 for additional passengers. 707-252-1900, napaairporter.com/ Yellow Cab of Napa Valley: Rides to airports (up to 4 passengers) typically start at about $225, plus gratuity. 707-226-3731, yellowcabnapa.com Uber: Napa to OAK airport ride currently starts at $113. Napa to SFO starts at $131. Napa to Sacramento starts at $107. Passengers can now reserve a ride up to 90 days in advance. Use Uber app, uber.com Oakland park and ride: Airpark, Oakland Airport Parking, 111 98th Ave., Oakland, $12 a day, airportparkingreservations.com/lot_airpark_at_the_oakland_airport_oak San Francisco park and ride: Anza Parking, 615 Airport Blvd., Burlingame. Estimated rate for three days: $50.96, anzaparking.com/reservation/book/ Marin Airporter: Novato to SFO $27, parking $6 a day, 415-461-4222, marinairporter.com/ Sonoma County Airport Express: Santa Rosa to SFO or OAK $42, parking $6 to $13 a day, airportexpressinc.com/ NVTA/Vine bus service: $1.60 to $5.50, vinetransit.com, 707-251-2800 BART: 510-464-6000, bart.gov

