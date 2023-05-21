ST. HELENA — The Glass Fire obliterated Flying Lady Winery so thoroughly that “it looked like a missile hit it,” recalls owner Zach Nassar.

Looking down on the valley from the top of Langtry Road on Spring Mountain, Zach Nasser recalled how his family’s dream of owning a Napa Valley winery was crushed by the Glass Fire of September 2020.

But as he recalled those dismal memories, the sounds of construction all around him signaled the property’s rebirth.

This Glass Fire story, unlike so many others, has a happy ending.

Nassar’s family, who operate a Colorado-based construction and development company, had bought the 13-acre property in 2018. Located near the Sonoma County line and previously home to Paul Smith’s OnThEdge Winery, the property had fallen into disrepair and needed the sort of major renovations the Nassar family specializes in.

“We like projects that need a little bit of love, so we bought it,” Nassar said.

Renovations took two and a half years. After spending a day raking the new landscaping, Nassar woke up the next morning to an unusual lightning storm. When he saw a plume of smoke in the direction of Howell Mountain, he thought, “That’s not good.”

The Glass Fire seemed to wreak “fingers” of destruction, Nassar said, destroying Flying Lady’s neighbor, Cain Vineyard & Winery, but leaving other structures in the area unscathed. After two anxious weeks, they confirmed the bad news: All that was left of Flying Lady was the steel deck they’d built surrounding the main building.

“It was tough because we’re a family company,” Nassar said. “We’d poured our heart and soul into the renovation of the property. To be honest, we didn’t know if we had it in us to rebuild it.”

But businessman Ted Bryce gave them an offer they couldn’t turn down: He agreed to buy the property, live in the rebuilt house, and let Flying Lady lease the rebuilt winery in exchange for a stake in the business. All they had to do was rebuild.

The Nassars, who after the Glass Fire had decided not to move to the Napa Valley anyway, saw a win-win opportunity. Bryce would get his house and they would get their winery.

The new winery, now under construction, will have a production capacity of 3,000 cases annually. Nassar hopes to open the winery and tasting room next spring.

“We’re trying to create a cool, relaxed spot where people can hang out,” he said.

The new house is built to be as fire-resistant as possible, with a stone exterior, metal roofs and railings, steel decks, and drywall under all of the soffits.

Nassar said building to that higher standard and avoiding ordinary materials like wood siding and asphalt roofs adds a 20% to 30% premium onto construction costs, but after the Glass Fire he's not taking any chances.

The Nassars have a contract to buy grapes from Fritz Maytag’s nearby York Creek Vineyard, which is visible from the Flying Lady property. Flying Lady produces a Cabernet Sauvignon with grapes from Spring Mountain and Oak Knoll, a single-vineyard Reserve Cabernet with 100% Spring Mountain fruit, a Pinot Noir, a red blend, a rosé and a Brut Sparkling from Pinot Blanc.

Flying Lady used a custom-crush facility for their 2021 and 2022 vintages, and 2020 was a complete loss except for some Pinot Blanc harvested just before the Glass Fire for Flying Lady’s sparkling wine.

With the house almost done and the winery well underway, Nassar said it "gives us a lot of closure to see it back vertical again."

"It's been a real blessing to rebuild it and see it come back to life," he said.

