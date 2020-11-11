Talk of uncertain year ahead for Napa County at Sen. Dodd's town hall

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County and the North Bay are seeing a “high rate of rise in cases” at the present moment, Relucio continued, which will further complicate the region’s reopening. She spoke optimistically about moving ahead with reopening different sectors once this wave is contained.

The Biden-Harris administration may also alter the course of the pandemic. President-Elect Biden’s stated intentions to control the pandemic could encourage the passage of a second round of CARES funding, according to SSU’s Eyler.

Eyler’s colleague, David McCuan, professor of political science at SSU, warned listeners to brace for “some level of upheaval” from the Trump administration into 2021. He spoke of the regional diversity among residents of Senator Dodd’s district – the pronounced differences, McCuan said, between Yolo, Sonoma and Napa counties.

“Anyone who lives in the Bay Area … know(s) about that diversity … and the impact of that on our economy,” he said, noting not just political but socioeconomic diversity.

Perhaps most pressing for Dodd’s district, Eyler said, would be determining how to best support local businesses whose revenue under normal circumstances leans heavily on tourism. Job growth would be stunted by closure of local businesses, he explained, citing hotels, restaurants and bars.