An accident involving a tanker truck just before 11 a.m. Thursday closed northbound Highway 29 at Lawley Road north of Calistoga.
Reports on the California Highway Patrol website said the big rig, which may have overturned, has to be off-loaded. The tanker was fully loaded, but not reported as leaking.
No injuries were reported. Caltrans was diverting drivers to the Old Lawley Toll Road.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office at 11:50 a.m. said Highway 29 was closed form Tubbs Lane in Napa County to Bradford Road in Lake County. It advised people traveling to Lake County to use an alternate route.
We will update as more information as it becomes available from the CHP.