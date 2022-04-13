 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tanker truck crash closes Redwood Road in north Napa

  • Updated
Updated at 5:18 p.m. — Authorities shut down Redwood Road in north Napa after a tanker truck crashed Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.

In a Nixle alert issued at 4:24 p.m., the Napa County Sheriff's Office said fire crews went to the 3500 block of Redwood after a vehicle overturned. The roadway was closed in both directions, and drivers were told to avoid the area.

A 2018 Freightliner propane tanker struck a tree and overturned, causing minor injuries to the driver, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Jaret Paulson. CHP's online incident log indicated the crash occurred shortly before 3:43 p.m.

The driver, 52-year-old Dick Reger of Suisun City, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Paulson said.

Napa Fire and Cal Fire crews went to the scene afterward due to leakage from the wrecked truck, according to the CHP log.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

