Target’s remodeling of its south Napa store will include a modernized façade – but the city’s land-use authority wants that new look to extend well beyond the front door.
The Planning Commission last week paused the chain store’s plan to refinish the entrance area of its branch at the South Napa Marketplace at 205 Soscol Ave., postponing a vote on the design to March 7.
In asking for the delay, planners reviewing a new entryway façade of simulated wood – which would replace the stone-like finish Target shares with other storefronts at the shopping center opened in the 1990s – urged the company to rethink the entire exterior, including a rear wall that will become far more visible to passers-by with the extension of Gasser Drive on the west.
“I feel it’s incomplete … and I have issues with the fact that the rear façade is now more exposed to a greater amount of traffic, and will continue to be with the opening of the bridge to the back side of the Gasser development,” Commissioner Paul Kelley said about the scope of the refresh planned at the south Napa Target, which opened in 1996.
Plans filed with the city present a new appearance for the Target’s gabled entrance façade, which extends outward from the Marketplace’s main east-facing wall toward the parking lot. In addition to receiving paneling in the style of wooden planks, the entryway would have the existing, all-uppercase red Target logo removed in favor of the chain’s new labeling, white with lowercase letters. The main walls also would be repainted and the screen replaced over Target’s garden center, located south of the entrance.
But while city planners accepted the look of the store update, they called on Target to expand the new look over most of the exterior – especially those sides that were far less visible before retail development, and the street grid, spread to the area behind the Marketplace. The plainer rear exteriors of Target, Office Depot and other retailers are within view of Napans taking Gasser Drive to and from the South Napa Century Center and, with the future opening of a bridge at the Kansas Avenue intersection, to The Braydon apartments under construction north of the Marketplace.
While the makeover would affect only the space Target leases at the Marketplace, planners looked forward to spreading a new look not only to that store but to others residing in a complex Gordon Huether called “dated before it was even built.”
“Hopefully this can set a standard for the rest of the development and inspire the other tenants, because the Home Depot, the Staples, they’re just horrible,” he said.
Target is pursuing the exterior makeover in conjunction with a major interior renovation, which will endow the store with updated décor, fixtures and lighting as well as an improved order pickup and service counter. The south Napa branch is one of 1,000 slated to receive the upgrades by 2020; the city’s other Target, at Bel Aire Plaza, was remodeled in early 2018.
Several dozen shipping containers filled with construction materials already have been parked outside the Marketplace in preparation for the interior work, and parts of the store have been cleared and merchandise temporarily moved, the company said last month.