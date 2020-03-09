Taste of Yountville canceled over coronavirus concerns; first event scrapped in Napa Valley

“With the recent documents provided by the California Department of Public Health suggesting the limit of large group events for potential exposure to COVID-19, we are confident that this is the best course of action as we move through this unprecedented situation with public health and safety as our top priority,” Taste of Yountville producers said in the news release.

Attendance totaled about 1,400 in 2019 for Taste of Yountville, which features a large pavilion on a Marketplace lawn west of Washington Street for food and beverage providers as well as a stage for musicians, according to Whitney Diver McEvoy, president and chief executive of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers began discussing the event’s status on Friday and consulted staff with the town, Visit Napa Valley and the county Health and Human Services agency before deciding to cancel it, according to McEvoy. However, preparations are continuing for Yountville Live, which takes place at about a dozen restaurants and other locations and produces smaller concentrations of guests than Taste of Yountville, she said.

Hand-washing and sanitizer stations will be installed at various downtown sites, and some of the festival’s programming may be changed in response to the viral outbreak, according to McEvoy.