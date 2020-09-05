Teams from FEMA are in Napa helping wildfire survivors

If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, contact FEMA online at disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA app and register on your smartphone or tablet, or call (800) 621-3362 (TTY (800) 462-7585).

When you apply, be prepared with the following information: Social Security number; insurance policy information; address of the damaged primary dwelling ; a description of disaster-caused damage and losses; current mailing address; current telephone number; total household annual income; routing and account number of your checking or savings account (for direct transfer to your bank account);

After registering, create an account to check the status of your application, view messages from FEMA, update your personal information, and upload important documents.

If you are unable to upload your documents, mail them to FEMA at P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD, 20782-8055 or fax them to (800) 827-8112.

If you have any questions, you please contact the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). For TTY call (800) 462-7585. If you use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), please call (800) 621-3362.

“Once survivors apply, should pay attention to their phone calls, because inspectors can call them from any other area codes,” said Padron.