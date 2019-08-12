More than 20 Bay Area mayors are among 249 across the country who have signed a letter addressed to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, calling for action on gun violence legislation in the wake of recent mass shootings.
The letter by the U.S. Conference of Mayors urges the Senate leaders to "immediately call the Senate back to Washington to take action on bipartisan gun safety legislation."
The letter notes that there have been over 250 mass shootings throughout the country so far this year, including ones last weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. It asks the Senate to take action on two bills passed in February by the U.S. House of Representatives to strengthen background checks for gun purchases.
The following Bay Area mayors signed the letter: Marilyn Ezzy, Alameda; Rochelle Nason, Albany; Jesse Arreguin, Berkeley; David Gregory, Dublin; Lisa Yarborough-Gauthier, East Palo Alto; Sam Hindi, Foster City; Lily Mei, Fremont; Barbara Halliday, Hayward; John P. Marchland, Livermore; Ray Mueller, Menlo Park; Lisa Matichak, Mountain View; Jill Techel, Napa; Libby Schaaf, Oakland; Eric Filseth, Palo Alto; Teresa Barrett, Petaluma; Thomas K. Butt, Richmond; London Breed, San Francisco; Sam Liccardo, San Jose; Pauline Russo Cutter, San Leandro; Michael D. Tubbs, Stockton; Carol Dutra-Vernaci, Union City; John F. Dunbar, Yountville.