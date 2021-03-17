Teen accused of Napa Vine Trail assault found not guilty

Napa Police reported this week that a 15-year-old male had been found not guilty in Juvenile Court of assaulting a bicyclist Jan. 25 on the Vine Trail.

The teenager was arrested a week after the cyclist said he had been pushed to the ground while riding by a group of juveniles. He injured his hand in the fall, police said.

The cyclist's account of the incident on Facebook, which referred to the juveniles as "children of color," drew a polarizing response. A group, Stop Napa Hate, decried the tone of the public debate given that the facts hadn't been determined.

On Tuesday, Stop Napa Hate reported the exoneration of the teenager and thanked "those who supported the children and parents involved in this unfortunate incident."

Paul Gero, assistant Napa County District Attorney, said Wednesday that his office could not comment on the case. "All proceedings in juvenile court are confidential under the Welfare and Institutions Code and California Rules of Court," he said.

