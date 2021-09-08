 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen cyclist injured, airlifted after collision in south Napa

Teen cyclist injured, airlifted after collision in south Napa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A teenage bicyclist was injured and flown to an Oakland hospital after a collision at a south Napa intersection early Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 5:50 p.m. at Imola Avenue and Parrish Road, and involved a 2014 Ford Focus, 2002 Jeep Wrangler, and a bike ridden by a 14-year-old Napa boy, according to CHP Officer Vincent Pompliano. The boy was riding north on Parrish, while the Jeep’s driver was heading south and the Ford was headed west on Imola, Pompliano said.

The teen suffered minor injuries in the collision and was flown by helicopter to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland as a precaution, according to Pompliano. Neither driver was cited.

Officers from CHP rather than Napa Police were called to the scene, because the Imola-Parrish crossing is a so-called “doughnut hole” of unincorporated county territory surrounded by the city of Napa.

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sudan's rappers find freedom to fight the power

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Police
Uploaded Photos

Police

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News