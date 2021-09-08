Teen cyclist injured, airlifted after collision in south Napa

A teenage bicyclist was injured and flown to an Oakland hospital after a collision at a south Napa intersection early Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 5:50 p.m. at Imola Avenue and Parrish Road, and involved a 2014 Ford Focus, 2002 Jeep Wrangler, and a bike ridden by a 14-year-old Napa boy, according to CHP Officer Vincent Pompliano. The boy was riding north on Parrish, while the Jeep’s driver was heading south and the Ford was headed west on Imola, Pompliano said.

The teen suffered minor injuries in the collision and was flown by helicopter to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland as a precaution, according to Pompliano. Neither driver was cited.

Officers from CHP rather than Napa Police were called to the scene, because the Imola-Parrish crossing is a so-called “doughnut hole” of unincorporated county territory surrounded by the city of Napa.