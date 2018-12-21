SEBASTOPOL — A 17-year-old girl was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempting to murder a former boyfriend by running over him with her car at Analy High School in Sebastopol, police said.
Police responded around 10 a.m. to a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in a parking lot at the school located at 6950 Analy Ave.
Witnesses said the driver deliberately struck the victim with her vehicle, ran over him and tried to leave the scene, police said.
Video from a surveillance camera showed the girl quickly backing her vehicle out of a parking space as the 17-year-old boy walked nearby in the parking lot, police said.
The girl then accelerated her car at the boy, slowed momentarily then accelerated again and struck the boy, according to police.
The boy fell to the ground in front of the vehicle, and the girl ran over his body and sped away, police said. The boy suffered injuries that are not life threatening, police said.
The boy and the girl were previously dating, police said.
The girl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic battery with injury, police said. She was booked in the Los Guilicos Juvenile Hall.
There are no known or suspected threats to the safety of the high school because of the incident, police said.