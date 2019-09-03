A 16-year-old male from Vacaville was arrested Monday after allegedly robbing two Napa residents of cash or their cellphones, then briefly escaping capture by traveling more than 90 mph on Highway 29, Napa Police reported.
Police received two reports Monday afternoon from individuals who had arranged to meet someone interested in buying a smartphone, but were instead robbed of money and phones, police said.
The suspect was driving a car with Florida license plates that turned out to have been stolen out of Vacaville, police said.
A Napa County Sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle on Highway 29 near First Street. Napa Police pursued the vehicle on local streets, then back onto the freeway where the suspect drove dangerously, hitting speeds of 90 mph and nearly striking other vehicles, police said.
Police said they abandoned the chase in the interest of public safety. A short time later, a citizen reported the suspect car was parked on the 3300 block of California, south of Trancas Street.
Police set up a perimeter after the suspect was spotted on foot, with sheriff's deputies, a police K9 and a California Highway Patrol helicopter participating in the search.
About 5 p.m., a citizen who had read about the incident on Facebook reported a suspicious person at Van Windens Nursery on Pueblo Avenue near the freeway, trying to get into vehicles, police said.
The suspect, who is 16 years old, was taken into custody and booked into Juvenile Hall without further incident, police said.