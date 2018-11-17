Three teenagers visiting a home in the 6200 block of Dry Creek Road were firing pellet guns at targets when they missed and hit a car down the hill, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
The two women in the car were not injured. They were leaving a wine tasting when the back window of their SUV was smashed. The pellet could not be found in the car, but shattered glass lay scattered near the car's rear right tire.
Law enforcement initially received the call and thought it may be an active shooting, but later determined the car was hit by three teenage males, aged 16, 17 and 18, who were shooting toward the road.
They ran from deputies when approached, officials say, but later apologized and agreed to refrain from using firearms without training.