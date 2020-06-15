Teens Connect folds Napa youth mental health services into Mentis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mentis Launches New Prevention Division Acquires nonprofit Teens Connect to expand on successful partnership

At a time when many nonprofits are shrinking, Mentis announced an expansion of its divisions and services, including a new Prevention division, to better serve the growing needs of the community.

The agency will acquire Teens Connect, a three-year-old nonprofit that engages and empowers young people, to grow its schoolbased prevention and early intervention mental health services.

“The more we teach good mental health habits right from the start, the better. This makes every mental health dollar go further.” said Rob Weiss, executive director of Mentis.

“While we continue to serve residents with immediate and substantial mental health needs, there is also a pressing need in our community to offer mental health services that support people in addressing life’s challenges early before they become overwhelming and more problematic. This might be helping youth navigate social and academic stress or assisting them to learn the tools to manage strong feelings or have better family relationships,” he said in a news release.