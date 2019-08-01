The City of Napa is teaming up with Fair Housing Napa Valley to ask locals about their housing experiences.
Answers will be used to help the city and Fair Housing – which assists landlords, tenants and homeowners with housing questions – address issues that residents deem important, said Pablo Zatarain, head of the local Fair Housing chapter.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds Fair Housing Napa Valley and requires it to conduct the survey. HUD and Fair Housing enforce the Fair Housing Act – a portion of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 that outlawed housing discrimination.
Survey-takers will be asked questions about their knowledge of fair housing laws and resources, and whether their housing choice is limited by factors such as the rental market, mortgage and lending industries, and various laws. They’ll also be asked questions about health care, mental health, access to nutritious food and public spaces, and access to affordable housing.
The online surveys will also be available in English and Spanish, and available at the offices for Napa’s Housing Division and Fair Housing. The comment period will close after the last of two public forums.
The first forum on Aug. 19 will be in English at 5 p.m., at the Senior Activity Center in Napa. The second forum on Aug. 21 will be held in Spanish, at 5:30 p.m., in the Napa Valley Language Academy library.
Speakers of other languages may come to Fair Housing, which has access to an over-the-phone translation service.
The report will be made public toward the end of the year, Zatarain said.
To take the English survey, visit bit.ly/2Yi8ox8. To take the Spanish survey, visit bit.ly/2SJ4goz.