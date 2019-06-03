We want to hear from people struggling to make ends meet because of high housing costs in the Napa Valley.
Many of us live with multiple families to make rent, have more than one job, live in substandard conditions to afford life here, leave the county altogether, or have to choose between paying their other bills after meeting rent.
The Napa Valley Register is teaming up with KVON/KVYN to report on how housing affects the well-being and physical and mental health of Napa Valley residents, thanks to a fellowship and grant through the University of Southern California’s Center for Health Journalism.
We want to hear from people across the county, of all backgrounds and on all sides of the income divide.
You can email us at CostsOfLivingNV@gmail.com, or call or text 707-200-8210. You may hear back from Register reporter Courtney Teague, KVYN host Gabriela Fernandez or Danielle Fox, an engagement editor with USC’s Center for Health Journalism.
Visit bit.ly/2Mcea2r to tell us about how the housing crisis affects you.