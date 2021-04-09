‘Tell your story’: Napa graduate overcame obstacles, will speak at nonprofit ceremony

“My mom instilled the importance of education at a young age,” said Diaz. If he was going to play sports, homework had to be done first, he said. “I didn’t get to do any fun stuff unless school was taken care of.”

The truth is, he liked to do well in school, said Diaz.

“I’m ultra-competitive,” he admitted. “Getting good grades was a way to show that I was smart and I belonged there, and to prove to myself I had the inner fire to succeed.”

“And I like to learn new things,” which is one of the things he likes about working in his chosen field—technology.

Because he was so set on attending Stanford, he applied for early decision admission from the university. He also planned to apply at Harvard and Yale, but held off because he would have to request a waiver to pay for the application fee. Diaz said he was accepted to every UC he applied to, but his heart was set on Stanford.

On the day he found out he’d been admitted at Stanford, “I went to the mailbox and pulled out this giant booklet. I started screaming because I assumed if it was a packet it’d be good news,” instead of a one-page rejection letter.

His mother was ecstatic, said Diaz.